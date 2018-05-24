The protesters' signs urge Davenport motorists to Google puppy mills.
From their post along Brady Street — just outside Pet Mart — the repeat protesters want more Iowans to know about bad pet breeders. And their choice of locations suggest they are warning about one pet store in particular.
But Pet Mart owner Kevin Frankenberger said the demonstrators have it all wrong. After 25 years in business, and a dog lover himself, the bad breeders have no place in his store.
"I'm looking for that Grade-A inspection report from the USDA," Frankenberger said Wednesday of his diligence in finding puppies for his store.
So I asked him how he knows whether his puppies come from breeders without violations, given the USDA no longer makes the information available to the public.
"I get email from breeders who have, say, German Shepherds," he said. "They show me their inspection report, saying Grade-A USDA, no violations.
"They used to publicize those (inspections). Then the repercussions were so great, they had to end that, because breeders were being harassed."
Relying on breeders to supply documentation is a matter of trust, he said.
"Of course we source our puppies through good breeders," Frankenberger said. "Bad breeders don't do well for us. This is a small, small business. I think it should be illegal for them (protesters) to slander me."
On the other hand, he said, he understands where the people with the signs are coming from.
"Their intentions are good," he said. "I don't disagree with them. Their heart's in the right place. But where do they come off thinking I buy puppy mill puppies?"
At pet stores in Illinois, it is much easier for customers to find out where puppies come from. State law requires the disclosure of puppies' origins, including the name and location of the breeder. Iowa law requires no such disclosure.
If he could, Frankenberger said, he would do more fact-finding himself. He pointed to Petland in Iowa City as the "sustainable model" in the puppy business. But he can only envy their practices, he said.
"They personally visit kennels, inspect and meet with breeders," he said. "I just can't do that. I'm not that big."
Because of the buyer-beware emphasis by animal advocates, Frankenberger said, the purebred-puppy market is going to get tighter. Eventually, he said, "only the rich" will be able to afford purebreds.
He said he finds animal abuse "inexcusable" and recounted the emotional strain of having to take his English bulldog to Ames, Iowa, for a recent surgery.
"Man's best friend is probably an understatement," he said of dogs. "I have mine on a nanny camera right now — just to make sure everything's OK."