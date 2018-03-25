Terri Weinberg of Bettendorf puts the head on the snowman built by her three grandchildren, Jose Duran, 4, Anthony Guerrero, 12, and Mariana Guerrero 10, of from Bettendorf, on Sunday while playing in the freshly fallen snow at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf.
Dakota, a 3-year-old Austrialian shepard, Boarder Collie mix, jumps through the rings on Sunday, March 25, 2018, while playing with his owner Amy Lang of Lost Nation at Crow Creek Dog Park in Bettendorf.
