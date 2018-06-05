Davenport police said on Tuesday that no criminal charges were “substantiated” following complaints that a Village of East Davenport business owner used offensive language during the Pride Week festival.
Just after noon on Friday, Davenport police were called to the 2100 block of East 11th Street for report of a disturbance between a business owner and set-up crews preparing for the weekend festival, policed said in the media release.
The Quad-City Times has confirmed the business owner was John Wisor, owner of 11th Street Precinct and several other properties in the Village. Several witnesses told the Times Wisor was shouting anti-gay slurs at festival workers.
Wisor denied using the language and told the Times that police, organizers, the city council, other merchants, volunteers and event sponsors all were to blame for his upset over an event that never should have been allowed in the Village of East Davenport in the first place.
Wisor, who owns many other properties in the Village, said he also was not notified that the Davenport City Council was considering a request by QC Pride to close off part of 11th Street to hold a street festival. Originally scheduled for the area of Mary's on 2nd in Davenport, plans changed when Mary's was struck by a stolen SUV, sustaining considerable damage.
According to police, Wisor was informed Friday of the City Special Event approval process and explained that the festival was approved and, it there were issues, to contact the city event staff.
No police report was generated and criminal charges were not substantiated, police said in the release.
Davenport police officers worked the festival throughout the weekend in an off-duty capacity and some officers did receive complaints from festival goers related to alleged offensive language used by a business owner, according to the release.
“I’m not so sure that was a second incident,” Major Jeff Bladel said Tuesday. “So, what it is more so, people approached our officers and wanted to complain.”
Officers took information from people and generated a police report, he said. Officers “will do whatever they can to follow-up” on the complaints.
Bladel said that there is “nothing to charge” at this point.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”