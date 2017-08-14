As a "preventive measure" Monday morning, police officers positioned themselves near the drive-thru of the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Moline.
The popular fried chicken chain opened at 10 a.m. in a strip center just south of John Deere Road at 3925 38th St., across 40th Avenue from the Regal Moline Stadium 14 movie complex.
Police said they do not expect traffic to build up as much as it did around the Popeyes that opened this past December at 1310 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
.@PopeyesChicken opens at 10 a.m. today @ 38th Street/40th Ave., Moline. Police on scene to control traffic, but they don't expect big rush. pic.twitter.com/GrEHx6tRjs— Jack Cullen (@JS_Cullen) August 14, 2017
Neither does franchisee Rick Wali of Springfield, Illinois, who owns 10 Popeyes locations, including the two in the Quad-Cities.
"The first store in the market was crazy," he said. "This one will be busy, but it's not going to be as busy as that."
Because the intersection at 38th Street and John Deere Road is closed, customers should take 41st Street to access the restaurant, which abuts a Great Clips and U.S. Cellular.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.