Which was hotter, the crowd sitting in 90-degree temps Tuesday evening on the banks of the Mississippi River or the heat they were dishing at John Matheson, F3 Marina president, and Alan Giudice, F3 Marina vice president?
Whichever, it was very hot as the crowd of about 70 Sunset Marina boaters vented against a background of the facility that F3 Marina plans to begin managing Aug. 1.
By the time the hour-long discussion was over, boaters definitely learned one thing: F3 Marina is earnest in its plan to manage the marina. And even a crowd of angry boaters could not deny that.
Rather, Matheson and Giudice didn’t seem too surprised at what they heard.
“This is nothing,” said Matheson. “These boaters just care about their marina. They want to see it improve. And they are frustrated. I didn’t feel anybody was rude or angry. I thought it was a good meeting.”
It was that attitude from Matheson, who was asked many questions he couldn't answer regarding past practices of the marina, that may have swayed the crowd by meeting’s end.
One of those boaters was Dan DeSmet of Moline, who has been coming to Sunset Marina since he was a kid when his parents first owned a boat and parked it at the 400 dock in 1968.
“I love this place,” he said. “I grew up here.”
It’s for that reason a passionate DeSmet voiced frustrations and concerns about past efforts that did not measure up to improving the city-owned marina. “I think the city has taken a lot of money out of this place for a long time,” he said. “And I wished they would have put it back in.”
He was happy that although few specifics were offered by the F3 duo, that a rate increase was not mentioned. Boating is not necessarily a rich-man’s hobby, but something that “a passionate boater does," DeSmet said.
When the duo from the Milwaukee-based company came to Sunset Marina on Tuesday, Matheson said he thought they might have a crowd of 30 boaters at best. He feared he would see as few as eight to 10.
“There had to be at least 75 or more here,” he said after facing the crowd. “So that is a really good sign that boaters care about the marina. They are invested in it, and they see the value in it. They just want to see it better.”
Nothing Matheson saw will dissuade him from finishing up the contract talks with Rock Island, he indicated. Larry Cook, the city's public works director, said he expects to finish up the talks soon enough to get F3 started by Aug. 1.
“That’s the date I picked because I would like to get in here this year,” Matheson explained afterwards. “That way we can demonstrate this summer that there is change coming, and it’s going to be positive change. And that will impact next year when boaters sign up.”
Talks for what likely will be a five-year contract to run the marina have been taking place. F3 was chosen in March from among three companies that made bids.
Matheson had earlier cautioned boaters that some changes will be seen in two weeks, some in one summer, and still others in one to two years. “It’s a very common situation here,” he said answering one question, noting many marinas have infrastructure problems with docks, etc.
Cities lack the expertise to have a plan, and so are reluctant to put money into a marina. His company will provide that expertise. But several boaters cautioned that they don't believe Rock Island has the money to make improvements.
“We would not be here if we felt the city was not committed to this marina,” Matheson said. “We don’t take every assignment. One of the things we evaluate is if the city is on board to the long-term commitment to this marina. The fact that we’re here shows that the city is concerned about the marina. They want to not just keep it the same. They want it to improve.”