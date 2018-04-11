Tucker Speckman, 9, and his brother, Gunner, 6, seem a bit shell-shocked by all the attention.
Posing Wednesday for yet another photo in the Wells Elementary School library in East Moline with their principal, Pat Versluis, Gunner had a question.
"What’s a celebrity?," the first-grader asked when questioned on how it felt to be one.
Fourth-grader Tucker knew the answer. But even he seemed surprised at all the attention the brothers attracted a full day after they and their parents, Ian and Brooke Speckman, attended Tuesday's Chicago Cubs home opener.
The Wrigley Field game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was canceled by snow.
The attention probably had something to do with Tucker carrying a sign at the game reading, "Skipping School -- Shh! Don’t tell Principal Versluis."
But the secret was that Versluis also skipped school for Tuesday's game — and he came face-to-face with the brothers.
A photo was taken and tweeted by Major League Baseball — to 8.3 million followers.
"It’s kind of weird, because we really didn’t do anything," Tucker said. "My mom made (the sign) and it was my dad’s idea."
Versluis was interviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times in a noisy Wrigley Field, and the boys' last name was misspelled by one letter. They might be called the "Steckmans" in Chicago, but in East Moline, they're the Speckmans.
Versluis said he was stunned when he saw the boys before the game. Tucker said he felt the same way.
"That was surprising and funny, because we didn’t think he was going to be there," Tucker said.
“It was a surprise," Versluis said.
"My son (Aiden) and I got there early to see batting practice and that kind of thing," he said. "We just kind of plopped down in our seats to kind of wait to see the guys fixing the field and watch the guys come out and start throwing the ball around a little bit.
"All of a sudden I kind of see the whole family walking by, and I hollered at them and said, 'Hey, you can’t miss two days.' The mom (Brooke) is like, 'We told them that you weren’t going to be here two days in a row.'
"They showed me the sign and I laughed," Versluis said. "They called me down and I took a picture with the boys together at that point. And that was really it."
Or so they all thought.
After the MLB tweet, the Sun-Times called Versluis in the third inning. It's been hectic ever since, with Quad-City, Chicago and even national media Versluis said he could count on one hand the days he’s missed in six years as Wells' principal. He also had no problem with the Speckman boys missing school for the game; Tucker was chosen by his schoolmates as the Wells' Student Leadership Award winner.
"I also know that these students are great kids," Versluis said. "Who am I to judge their parents' decision in this moment that they made a choice to have this experience with their family?"
Versluis said he'd even had a conversation with his son on the way to the game about missing school. He stressed he values the need to be in school daily.
The boys have the normal make-up work any student has when they miss school, he said. But it's doubtful the brothers will mind too much; their classmates let them know they'd been seen on TV.
The boys said they are really big Cub fans, and Anthony Rizzo is their favorite player. They both play for the Quad-City Hitmen, with Tucker — like Rizzo— playing first base, and also pitching.
Tucker said he was sad when the Cubs' eighth inning rally fell short Tuesday and they lost 8-5 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"They didn’t come back (all the way)," Tucker said, "but it was still really fun."
And the boys' sign seen by 8 million people? It was trashed shortly after the game, because people kept bumping into it.