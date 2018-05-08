Proposals are being accepted for construction of a new Captain's Table restaurant on River Drive in Moline.
A Jan. 15 fire destroyed the building at 4801 River Drive which, at the time, was in the early stages of a remodel.
Last month general manager Robert Egger announced plans for its replacement, as drawn up by Andrew Dasso of [Design Build] by Architects, include a two-story building with seating for 130 to 140 on the first floor, plus a second floor observation deck that also will have a large room seating 150 people for banquets, receptions and meetings. In addition, there will be another 40 seats on a patio.
On Tuesday, Moline officials announced they were seeking a qualified person or firm to provide architectural, engineering and project management services necessary to prepare the needed plans and drawings. as well as project management oversight, to construct a new Captain’s Table restaurant at the same location.
The deadline for submissions is May 18.
"Timing is of the essence," according to the city's post. The person or firm needs to be able to produce the plans and drawings within 60 days of the city’s acceptance of a proposal."
Upon selection of the most qualified party, the city will negotiate a contract for any or all of the project. Questions should be directed to Moline City Attorney Maureen Riggs at 309-524-2010 or mriggs@moline.il.us.
Eggers has estimated the total cost of the rebuild at $1.5 million to $2 million, with a new restaurant opening in April 2019. He said the restaurant is working closely with the city, which owns the property and the building where the old restaurant resided.