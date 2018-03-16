Who is David Dahlquist?

David B. Dahlquist is an artist and creative director with RDG Planning and Design/Dahlquist Art Studio, Des Moines.

He is a nationally recognized public artist and teacher whose commissions for private, public, and institutional clients range from tile work and sculpture to major architectural installations.

Since 1988, he has completed more than 60 large-scale public commissions across the country.

He received a bachelor’s degree in art with honors from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a master of fine arts degree from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, Alfred, New York.

In 1983 he became the artist-in-residence at the Des Moines Art Center. He also served as an assistant professor in the Art and Design Department at Iowa State University from 1987 to 1993.

In 1994, he established Dahlquist Clayworks, Inc., which became a part of RDG Planning & Design in 2004, of which he is now a senior partner. He leads RDG Dahlquist Art Studio, a comprehensive design and fabrication studio with a staff of eight professional artists.

His work depends upon many different elements, “orchestrated” in a way that the public is welcomed into and moved by the experience.

One of his most widely known works is the art he supplied for the High Trestle Bridge that carries a paved recreational trail between Ankeny and Woodward, Iowa, following an old Union Pacific Railroad freight route.

The bridge stands 13 stories high and spans one-half mile across the Des Moines River.

The “portals” or vertical elements that form a gateway to the bridge are sculptural symbols that speak to this geology, the cutting and slicing of nature that forms the river valley. Seen from a distance, they become a destination “icon.” Traveling across the bridge is intended to evoke traveling into the tunnel of a mine. Blue LED fixtures highlight the inside faces of each crib.