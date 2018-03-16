In considering development proposals for Davenport's newly cleared riverfront, city leaders have rejected several suggestions for lack of a "wow factor."
Now Tim Schiffer of the Figge Art Museum and Kyle Carter of the Downtown Davenport Partnership are suggesting that a large-scale public art project could provide the pizzazz they're looking for.
The two organizations have hired Dahlquist Art Studio, a division of RDG Planning and Design of Des Moines, to come up with an art plan for the four-block, Main Street Landing area between Pershing Avenue and Harrison Street. It will then be up to the city to accept or reject it.
To get started, the Dahlquist team will visit the Quad-Cities next week to gather information, including opinions from the public. An open house to accept comments will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Figge.
By "public art," Schiffer, Carter and others involved in this effort aren't envisioning a group of statues on pedestals. They're thinking of something larger, more sweeping, more incorporated into its surroundings.
"We're trying to push people to think of the river as an art-activated area," Schiffer said.
As an example, he points to the rest stop on Interstate 380 between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids that has a Grant Wood theme and was — yes — designed by David Dahlquist.
Concrete benches are cast to resemble hay bales. Signs are constructed in the shape of the pointed window in the "American Gothic" house. And, inside, the image of the man in the painting is on the wall next to the men's room.
For the Davenport riverfront, Dahlquist will be asked to take into account how the riverfront integrates into the downtown core, and to be mindful of how the theme he comes up with might be adapted to other riverfront sites in the Quad-Cities — Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and East Moline, Schiffer said.
He is to submit two proposals that will be reviewed by a 23-member steering committee, Schiffer said. The committee will select one, with the expectation of receiving a finished design by September that could then be presented to the city.
While the city is under no obligation to accept it, the hope is that there will be buy-in and that money would then be appropriated to help build it, Schiffer said.
A public art project of this scale will "cost a lot," Schiffer said, but if it is sufficiently powerful, there will be the possibility of attracting inside as well as outside donors.
"We (members of the steering committee) would hope to help find funders and outside investment," he said.
Eventually, there could be a riverfront public art corridor throughout the entire Quad-Cities, said Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission and member of the steering committee.
This is particularly apt now because both Bettendorf and Moline will have new spaces to work with after the construction of the replacement Interstate 74 bridge.
The decision by the Figge and the downtown partnership to fund the study grew out of Q2030, a Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce initiative to make the Quad-Cities a cool, connected, creative and prosperous place, Ahrens said.
The opportunity to work with a historic, newly revitalized downtown coupled with a clean-slate riverfront waiting to be developed is "once in a lifetime," Schiffer said.
"We really need to make it as much as it can be. We need to ramp up this project and really make it amazing."
Dahlquist was chosen as the consultant because of his individual work as well as his firm's services in helping the city to develop design standards for the riverfront that were approved at Wednesday's city council meeting.
Schiffer declined to say how much the two groups are paying for the Dahlquist study.