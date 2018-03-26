Pleasant Valley student writes about NRA grant

Pleasant Valley junior Lily Williams wrote about the National Rifle Association (NRA) grant support for the Pleasant Valley High School Trap Team in last week's The Spartan Shield, the online and print school newspaper.

When Williams read a news story in the Quad-City Times about the NRA awarding more than $7.3 million in grants to United States schools, including Pleasant Valley, she talked to administrators about the grant and read the documentation.

"From there I looked through all the information and found a few concerning sentences," she said. Part of the application reads “We also help to advocate for the 2nd Amendment through responsible gun ownership by law-abiding citizens, thereby increasing the number of supporters for pro-gun legislation.”

The grant provided the team with $14,851 in shooting sport equipment.

Her story, she said earlier, “has gotten a lot of attention.”

Williams is one of the student organizers for Never Again Quad-Cities, which has about 150 members in its group chat, she said. That organization is focused on “educating students and discussing mass shootings in schools,” according to its twitter account.

She also is the president of the PV Girls Learn International Club, which educates United States students in the global movement for girls' access to education and is a part of the Feminist Majority Foundation. A charitable foundation, it is dedicated to raising money for schools in developing counties

A previous Girls Learn International Club president “got into some trouble with the administration” for sending political messages in the group chat," Williams said. “From the view of another club getting in trouble, a lot of our members were concerned about that."

To read the March 9 story about the NRA and its support for school programs, visit http://qctimes.com/lee-wire/nra-gives-millions-to-schools-that-support-shooting-sports/article_ddaf4dd6-8e20-5a8f-8031-93b24f67797d.html

To read Williams' March 23 Spartan Shield story, visit https://spartanshield.org/10643/showcase/pvs-nra-grant-stirs-controversy/