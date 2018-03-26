A National Rifle Association Foundation grant for the Pleasant Valley High School Trap Team, now in its fifth season, has been beneficial to students, according to district administrators.
Chris Cournoyer, president of the Pleasant Valley Community School District board, said the trap team “kind of kicked off in the summer of 2013.”
Pleasant Valley students who enjoyed trapshooting were participating at other schools because Pleasant Valley didn’t have a team.
So many students wanted to participate that it “got to be kind of a critical mass,” she said.
Students approached the school board about putting together a team. “It wasn’t parent-driven,” she said.
The club received private donations and business sponsors, Cournoyer said. “It was amazing to me how much support we had. We had donations from people who didn’t even have kids involved.”
When she learned about the NRA Foundation grant, she found it appealing because it reached out to "non-traditional participants.”
The online application provided a kind of shopping cart.“There wasn’t a dollar amount placed on it," she said. "They gave us everything we asked for.” That included 125 boxes of ammunition, three firearms, three range boxes, 10 shotgun cleaners, 10 shotgun cleaning kits and 40 shell pouches to start the team.
Trapshooting, she said, is not an inexpensive sport.
The club includes 60 students in its fifth season, she said. “Some of these kids don’t have any other extracurricular activity.”
“Part of our mission is to make sure every student in PV participates in at least one extracurricular activity,” Cournoyer said. “What I love about this sport is it doesn’t take physical size or strength.”
The specific purpose of the grant is to promote marksmanship and the sport of trapshooting, she said. “There is a political component of the NRA that is fighting to protect the Second Amendment,” she said. “Since we started this team, in no way, shape or form have the coaches made it a political team.” She never has seen any coaches, who are not required to be NRA members, promoting political agendas, she said.
She said that the club is strict about safety. All participants must take a hunter safety course before they can come to a practice.
“The objectives of the grant and the objectives of what we are trying to provide for kids that are aligned," Cournoyer said. “If I thought it was an issue, I would address it. There is nothing more important to me than school safety.”
In fact, Cournoyer ran for the school board five years ago because of the Dec. 14, 2012, shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Like Cournoyer, Superintendent Jim Spelhaug supports the club and the grant.
"This is an excellent club and a great opportunity for our students to be involved in this sport,” he said. “We have no plans to cut off this funding source for this club as it is a good and responsible sport and, in my opinion, has nothing to do with the national debate on school safety. “
The NRA Foundation has provided support only once, he said.
"I think it's really important, in this really important school safety debate, that people are maintaining a focus on what the real issue is," said Spelhaug, who doesn't think there is a causal link between the trap club "and what's going on with school violence."
"A goal we have is to get as many students involved in activities as we can," he said. "When we think about how we want a student prepared when they walk across our stage and get one of our diplomas, it is a mix of what they are learning in their math and English classes and so on, and the kinds of experience they are getting in extracurricular activities."
"Student journalism is another one of those important activities," he added.
According to its website, the NRA Foundation has awarded more than $369 million in grants since 1990.