The Pleasant Valley Community School District approved a Riverdale tax increment financing (TIF) proposal for Arconic Inc. to expand its manufacturing facilities.
“Arconic provides great jobs,” Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said at Monday night's meeting. “This is what a TIF ought to do. This is creating and sustaining jobs.”
Tax increment financing provides that new tax revenue generated by development remains within the district rather than going to school districts, counties or cities. This kind of funding often is used to finance projects within the defined TIF district, or as a tax incentive that encourages development.
Earlier, the Scott County Board of Supervisors said it partially supported the tax break for the planned expansion. In a letter to Riverdale Mayor Mike Bawden, the supervisors said they opposed using the TIF money as matching dollars to reconstruct South Bellingham Road or for administrative costs.
Only one resident lives on the road, which is used by semi-trucks headed to Arconic, Spelhaug pointed out.
The life of the $3.5 million TIF reimbursement to Arconic will be 13 years, with 75 percent of new TIF taxes used for reimbursement and 25 percent paid out to all taxing entities, explained Riverdale City Administrator Tim Long.
“This really is a community-wide, Quad-City-wide effort,” said Bawden, who gave a presentation with Long about the TIF.
The proposed TIF reimbursement stems from a development proposal first developed by the Iowa Economic Development Authority via the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, Long said.
Riverdale’s proposal provides for a 75 percent rebate of new incremental taxes from $41 million in new taxable real-estate improvements proposed by Arconic, with a total rebate that will not exceed $3.5 million over the remaining 13 years of the State Street TIF district’s duration.
Riverdale’s portion of an 80/20 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) grant to reconstruct Bellingham Road is proposed to be paid from the TIF proceeds.
“This is a project having regional impact, with the state relying on Riverdale’s ability to match funding with the only tool at its disposal,” which is tax increment financing to leverage funds from the development authority and RISE, Long said in a memo to the board.
Arconic has pledged 30 new high-quality jobs, with the retention of more than 200 existing jobs as a result of the development proposal, he said.