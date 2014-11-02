As John Barton of Alpha, Ill., filled his tank Saturday at the Sara Mini Mart on River Drive in Davenport, he took a look at the price of regular unleaded: $2.95.
“I usually fill up at home, because we have only one gasoline station, and we really need to keep it,” Barton said. “But I was running low, and it’s so cheap here. It’s great.”
Barton echoed what many other consumers were saying about the price of regular unleaded in the Iowa Quad-Cities that has now dropped below $3 a gallon on average. At many stations in the Iowa Quad-Cities, the price of regular unleaded was $2.85 a gallon, while in the Illinois Quad-Cities many stations are at $2.99 a gallon.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Saturday was $2.99, according to AAA.
Consider that in March, the average price of regular unleaded in the Iowa Quad-Cities was $3.44 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Illinois Quad-Cities in March, it was $3.63.
It’s not just Iowa and Illinois either. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline has fallen below the $3 mark in many areas of the country, and consumers have two factions to thank.
Economists say OPEC and other major oil-producing countries kept crude prices high enough over the past few years to make it financially attractive for American oil drillers to develop new techniques such as hydraulic fracturing — or fracking — to go after U.S. oil reserves.
As those drilling companies — many of which are small entrepreneurial businesses — have continued to improve their drilling technologies, making them more efficient, and therefore, cheaper, which means more oil has been produced.
That has translated into much lower gasoline prices.
“This was free enterprise at its best,” said economist Ted Woodruff of St. Ambrose University. “Who would have ever thought America would be producing all this oil, with fields in Texas, North Dakota and parts of Pennsylvania. These are a lot of small companies doing this, and they're creating new jobs.”
The gasoline savings are just in time for the holidays, Woodruff said.
“Consumers who have less to spend on gasoline have more to spend on other items,” he said. “The two biggest costs for airline companies are fuel and labor. If they’re fuel costs are down, they’ll be more profitable, and if there is enough competition, they could end up passing those savings on to passengers.”
It has been good for the inside business of convenience stores, too.
"When gasoline is more than $3, people look for the cheapest gas possible," said Sandip Kandel, manager at Sara Mini Mart. "They'll just drive by. That $3 mark is a barrier.
"When it's below $3, people will stop, and they'll come in the store and buy other things, food and drinks. People are spending more inside. Business is good. And with the Centennial Bridge being closed for so long, the extra business is needed."
According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. crude production has grown from 5.6 million barrels a day in 2011, to 7.4 million barrels a day in 2013. By 2015, American drilling companies could be averaging 9.5 million barrels a day in oil production.
That high crude production coupled with the low demand for oil in Asia has resulted in a glut of black gold on the market that has sent crude prices spiraling down. In June, Brent crude oil, the world’s benchmark for the globally traded commodity, climbed above $115 a barrel. On Friday, Brent crude was trading for $85.86 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude, or WTI, was trading at $80.54 a barrel.
How low can crude prices go before U.S. production is slowed and gasoline prices climb above $3?
“That’s the main question of the day,” said Doug MacIntyre, an oil analyst with the Energy Information Agency. "No one really knows. I don't think anyone thinks we're quite there yet."
A lot depends on the individual companies, whether they have high debt or low debt, and on the particular fields in which they are drilling, MacIntyre said.
"We know it's somewhere below $80 a barrel for WTI," he said. "When they reach it, it would take a little while before you see production cut back. You wouldn't stop drilling the wells already being drilled."
Woodruff said he has heard some drilling companies say they could continue production at $60 a barrel, while other companies say that price would be too low for them to continue.
MacIntyre said he did not see oil dropping to $80-$85 a barrel.
"I thought OPEC and the Saudis would defend it a bit earlier," he said. "But they're letting it play out."