The Quad-City unemployment rate fell in February to 4.4 percent, a drop from 4.7 percent the month before, according to new figures from the state of Illinois.
The new figures Thursday showed a continuing improvement in the labor market. A year ago, the jobless rate was 5.5 percent.
The new report from the Illinois Department of Employment Security also said the unemployment rate declined in 13 of the state's metro areas. Eleven of those metros also added non-farm jobs, compared with what they had a year ago.
Rockford and Kankakee saw the biggest percentage gains in jobs, according to the state. But the Quad-Cities also added 3,300 non-farm positions over what it had a year ago.
The size of the area's labor force also picked up slightly over what it was last February, with about 189,800 people working or actively looking for work, according to state data.
That is up by about 1,100 over what it was in February of 2017.
There also are more people employed in the Quad-Cities, with 181,411 on the job in February, compared with 178,326 a year ago, according to the state's figures.