In the 10 years since the Great Recession, nearly 17,000 people disappeared from the Quad-Cities' labor force.
Even as the unemployment rate — the most widely cited standard for a labor market's health — has improved, the number of people holding jobs in the four-county region has shrunk from where it was five years ago, according to annual averages.
As a result, it's getting harder for employers to find workers.
Paula Arends, workforce innovation director for IowaWorks and Eastern Iowa Community colleges, said she meets with employers frequently. Finding the right workers and enough of them is a constant challenge, she says.
"I think it's gotten worse, or it's lingering longer than employers thought it would," she said.
It's evident that this is a sellers' market for workers. At a career fair at Black Hawk College last month, dozens of employers from the immediate area and from other parts of Iowa and Illinois, set up booths, seeking to entice prospective workers.
It's not easy.
"When there's good talent, it's soaked up right away," said Megan Anderson, the chief human resources officer of Doerfer Companies, a supplier of process automation products.
The company, which is based in Waverly, Iowa, also has operations in Moline.
Anderson said the company had 20-30 openings last month and was looking to hire welders, engineers and pipe fitters. Some positions, she said, had been open for six months.
Black Hawk College has hosted a spring career fair for years. This year, it was different. There weren't as many people looking for jobs.
Bruce Storey, the school's director of educational services, estimated the number of job-seekers was down this year — from about 1,200 last year to roughly 900 this year.
The implications of a shrinking labor force are significant. If employers can't find an adequate labor pool, they won't be likely to locate or expand in an area.
"Firms go to where they expect to find workers. Workers go to where they expect to find firms. There's a virtuous meeting in the middle," says Dave Swenson, an economist at Iowa State University.
Swenson has studied Iowa's labor force for years. And he's long warned that high rates of people leaving the state and retiring would lead to a constrained labor force.
He notes that's especially true in rural areas. And in smaller metro areas, like Clinton and Keokuk.
Consider this: While the Quad-Cities' labor force has shrunk by about 8 percent since 2008, according to annual averages, Clinton's has dropped by about 17 percent.
The situation is worse in the Illinois Quad-Cities than it is in Scott County. The combined labor force in Mercer, Henry and Rock Island counties has declined by 12,298 from 2008 to 2017, according to federal data.
In Scott County, the labor force dropped by 4,372 people.
"Western Illinois is just bleeding population," Swenson said.
In addition to population losses, an acceleration in retirements and an increasing number of workers who have become disabled have led to the drop in labor force participation rates in Illinois, according to a recent report from the state's Department of Employment Security.
The labor force participation rate is the percentage of people who are 16 and older who are working or are looking for work.
The number of retirees who were not in the labor force in Illinois rose by 26 percent between 2000 and 2016, with the largest growth coming after the 2007-2008 recession, the study said.
It also found that an inability to find a job, or worker discouragement, was a "relatively small factor" in explaining the declining labor force participation rates.
In 2017, the state's labor force participation rate was at 64 percent, down from 67.8 percent in 2008.
The rate is at its lowest since 1977.
In Iowa, it was 68.4 percent last year, down from 72.4 percent in 2008.
Nationally, labor force participation has dwindled and has hovered around 63 percent for several years.
The size of the Quad-Cities' labor force has increased a small amount in the first three months of this year over what it was in 2017. It got a nice bump in March. But it still is significantly smaller than it was 10 years ago.
The shortage of workers has garnered a lot of attention in high-skilled industries, and officials in Iowa have worked to promote training initiatives to promote skill-building.
Arends, the workforce innovation director, said that's where she sees the biggest problem; filling highly skilled positions.
But it's not just high-tech employers that are facing hiring difficulties.
At Arc of the Quad-Cities, the Rock Island-based non-profit that works with people with disabilities, the shallow labor pool has been evident for some months now.
"We're probably 10 to 15 hires behind where we've been in the past," Meg Hoskins, director of human resources at the agency, said in an interview a few weeks ago.
Hoskins said the agency had hired 57 new people in the previous eight months. Normally, that number would be in the 70s.
At Arc, the turn-over rate is high, and the work is demanding, according to people who have done it. But agency officials say it's not the job that causes people to leave.
"It's never about the work," Hoskins said. "People like being able to make a difference. It's very rewarding."
But the starting wage for what are called direct-support professionals is $10 an hour, though it goes up 75 cents after a few months. There is added pay for people who work nights and weekends.
State reimbursements drive pay levels, officials say. And Arc of the Quad-Cities is part of a statewide campaign aimed at getting legislation to gradually push the wage to $15 an hour.
A year ago, legislation was approved to allow for an increase of 75 cents per hour. But it hasn’t measurably improved the labor market for the organization.
Even day-side shifts are hard to fill, Hoskins said.
“I think the shrinking pool is really starting to catch up with us,” she added.
Michael Glanz, the executive director, said the upside of the tight labor market is an increase in the number of jobs available to people with disabilities.
Part of the organization’s mission is to seek employment opportunities for its clients.
Not all jobs in the Quad-Cities go begging for workers, of course.
Recently, reports of 200 openings at Kraft Heinz, which is shifting operations to a new plant at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, drew plenty of interest.
"It was more than we expected,” Arends said.
The jobs were paying $15 an hour.
In addition, the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center on Arsenal Island got at least 250 applicants for 15 apprenticeship positions for machinists.
Those positions were starting at $17 an hour and, after the four-year apprenticeship, will go to $26 an hour, said Kimberly Conrad, a spokesperson for the JMTC.
Still, the overall trend in the size of the Quad-Cities' labor force is downward.
The biggest nosedive came after the recession, when the area's labor force went from roughly 206,000 people in 2008 to 198,000 three years later. The spiral downward has been less severe since then, but it has continued.
The number of people on the unemployment rolls has been cut in half, from about 16,400 in 2010 to 8,400 last year. But those people haven't moved over to the employed column.
Instead, they've disappeared.
Ernie Goss, an economist at Creighton University in Omaha, says that a persistent downward spiral in the labor force can feed on itself.
"One of the real issues is it snow balls," he said. "As you lose workers ... more employers are less willing to move to the Quad-Cities. And as they're less willing to move, more workers leave."
Another challenge, he said, is that larger communities with more thriving communities can draw from those that aren't growing as fast. "It's a sellers' market," he said.
An example: Storey, of Black Hawk College, said employers from farther away are posting openings to the college website, including one recently from Indianapolis. "We're seeing companies that are way outside our area putting jobs on there," he said.
Over the past year, the Quad-Cities has seen some job growth. The area still hasn't recovered the jobs it lost during the recession, but it was up by about 1,500 non-farm jobs in 2017 over the year before.
Still, economists say areas of the Midwest must find a way to stanch the outward migration of people if it is to stabilize its labor force. In Illinois, it is an especially harsh problem.
In general, Iowa metro areas have fared better economically than those in Illinois.
Finding a way to retain people, especially in rural areas, could mean turning to innovations by employers and the public sector, says Norman Walzer, senior research scholar at the Center for Governmental Studies at the University of Northern Illinois.
One option, he said, is offering housing incentives if people agree to stay for a set period.
“We have to look more at that in the future than we have in the past,” he said.
Employers may also need to find ways to accommodate older workers who want to stay in the workforce, he added.