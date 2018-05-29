Bill Earnst and Q-C Mart are the first tenants to sign contracts for retail space at The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi development in East Moline.
On Tuesday, officials with The Bend announced the Bettendorf-based Q-C Mart convenience stores had signed lease agreements with the 132-acre development on 12th Avenue in East Moline.
The Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Hotel is the foundation for the development, with the nine-story 233-room hotel expected to open the final quarter of 2018. The hotel, designed by Legat Architects, will be operated by The Olympia Companies.
Ground was broken in April 2017 for the development that is scheduled to be constructed in seven phases over a 10-year period. Plans include retail, restaurants, apartments, offices and additional amenities.
Great River Property LLC, East Moline, has led the efforts to redevelop the former Case-IH property at The Bend. The hotel, apartments and infrastructure development is expected to cost $76.5 million and generate more than 1,000 jobs.
Ray Stoddard, general manager of the Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Hotel, said boat docks also are planned at the hotel. In a release Tuesday, Stoddard also said the Channel Cat water taxi plans to make regular stops at the site.