Shanika Robinson filled up her Dodge Charger on Wednesday at the Sara Mini Mart at River Drive and Myrtle Street in Davenport.
Robinson, 32, of Davenport, who has two children, was very happy with the price she was paying at the pump, $1.69 for regular unleaded.
“This is unbelievable,” she said. “I never thought I’d see gasoline at below $2 a gallon again. It’s nice when you can fill your tank for $20.”
It was not long ago, she said, when it took $45 to $50 to fill her tank.
Consumers may love lower gasoline prices, but they are coming at a high price elsewhere in the energy industries, said Mason Hamilton, a petroleum market analyst with the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy.
A continuing glut of crude in the market, coupled with the belief that the global economy is slowing, has forced oil prices to below $30, Hamilton said Wednesday.
Oil, which is traded on the world market in U.S. dollars, closed at $26.55 a barrel Wednesday. The price has not been that low since 2003.
“Crude oil is often an indicator of economic growth and activity,” Hamilton said. “Falling crude prices can indicate slowing economic activity around the world."
In June 2014, a barrel of crude, the benchmark WTI, was selling for an average of $105.22. In October 2014, it had fallen to $80.21. In April, it was down to $59.62. And in November, it was down to $41.55.
Eventually, though, the decline will halt.
"Oil has to find a bottom somewhere," St. Ambrose University economist Ted Woodruff said Wednesday. “It’s not going below zero.”
Major U.S. stock market indicators — the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 — have fallen based on what crude has been doing and the fear of a slowing global economy, he said. Many of those fears center around the slowing of the economies of China and the Eurozone.
A lot of gains in the stock markets had to do with the cheap money, when the Federal Reserve had set interest rates so low, Woodruff said. There were questions about what would happen when the Fed began raising interest rates. The federal funds rate was raised to .25 percent in December, he said.
“Bonds were too high and nobody wanted to put their money into savings accounts and earn such measly interest rates,” Woodruff said. “People invested in the stock markets, and they went up. It’s been a while since they had a correction. I guess now they’re in correction mode.”
Woodruff said there are many interwoven aspects to the economy.
“Our trade with China isn’t all that much, compared to other countries,” he said. “They don’t buy a whole lot from us, anyway. Other countries that do more trade with China may be feeling the pinch of the slowing Chinese economy. China may be buying less from those countries. That lowers the GDP (gross domestic product) of those countries, who in turn have less money to buy from other countries, such as us.”
At Sara Mini Mart, owner Dev Bastola said he keeps hearing rumors of gasoline at 99 cents a gallon. “As drivers we may like that. But I don’t know if that would be good for the economy overall.”