The Quad-Cities came close to a new record for the one-day snowfall in March, but did set a record for the March 24 snowfall.
Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that 9.6 inches of snow fell Saturday at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
“Our largest one-day snowfall in March is 9.8 inches on March 29, 1972,” Gross said. “So we were close, but no cigar.”
However, the largest one day total for March 24 is 4.4 inches which was in 2013. “We shattered that,” Gross said.
The only other snowfall registered this month was .6 of an inch on March 5, and .2 of an inch on March 6, bringing the official total for the month to 10.4 inches.
The snowfall total at the National Weather Service, Davenport, near the Davenport Municipal Airport was 7.8 inches on Saturday.
The snowiest March on record was in 1923 when 24.8 inches of snow fell.
Gross said the snow should not last long.
Today’s high temperature under sunny skies is expected to reach into the middle 30s. Monday’s high is forecast to be in the middle 40s, but with a wintry mix turning to rain. The chance of rain Monday night is 90 percent, with an overnight low of about 40 degrees.
Gross said the mercury should climb to the middle 50s on Tuesday with rain, and then again to the middle 50s Wednesday with sunny skies.