The Quad-City Times and KWQC are teaming up to host a debate featuring all six Democratic candidates for Iowa governor beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.
KWQC will broadcast the two-hour event live as well as livestream it on kwqc.com.
The Quad-City Times will provide additional coverage in Monday’s edition.
KWQC’s sister stations KCRG (Cedar Rapids) and WOWT (Omaha) also will livestream the event on their respective websites.
KWQC anchor Gary Metivier will moderate the event. Reporters Ed Tibbetts, of the Times, and Morgan Ottier, of KWQC, will do the questioning.
“Most folks won’t otherwise have the opportunity to see all six candidates debate — really get into the issues Iowans care most about — so I’m proud the Quad-City Times can serve the community by organizing and playing host to this forum,” said Times Executive Editor Matt Christensen.
The six Democratic candidates are Iowa Senator Nate Boulton, who represents District 16 in Polk County; Spencer, Iowa, native Cathy Glasson; retired businessman Fred Hubbell, former CEO of the Equitable Life Insurance Co.; Andrea “Andy” McGuire, former Iowa Democratic Party chair; John Norris, who served as chief of staff to Tom Vilsack when Vilsack was Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture; and former Iowa City Mayor Ross Wilburn.
“We’re thrilled to be co-hosting this event,” said Times Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander. “We’re confident that after it’s all said and done, voters in the Quad-Cities, and throughout the entire state, will have a better understanding of where each candidate stands on the issues.”