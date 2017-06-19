Lee Enterprises, owner of the Quad-City Times, announced this morning that it has reached an agreement to purchase the assets of The Dispatch-Argus, serving Rock Island, Moline and other communities in western Illinois.
The purchase price is $7.15 million, including an adjustment for working capital. The sale is expected to close later this month.
Debbie Anselm, publisher of the Quad-City Times and Muscatine Journal, will become publisher of The Dispatch-Argus, succeeding Gerald J. Taylor.
“Lee is honored for The Dispatch-Argus to be joining our media family,” Anselm said. “Our newspapers share rich histories of community leadership dating to the mid-1800s. In Moline, Rock Island, Davenport and Muscatine, we have embraced the same values for more than 150 years, an enduring commitment to strong local news and unfailing dedication to our readers and advertisers. That commitment and dedication will continue. The Dispatch-Argus will maintain its editorial independence and distinct voice as an indispensable community asset.”
Tom Biermann has been appointed general manager of The Dispatch-Argus, Anselm said. He is a former publisher of the Casper Star-Tribune, where he previously served as circulation director and sales and marketing director. His career also includes general manager of the European and Middle East editions of Stars and Stripes, a daily newspaper delivered to U.S. military bases.
“The Dispatch-Argus is a perfect strategic fit for Lee,” Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray said. “It is adjacent to two of our Iowa enterprises, in Davenport and Muscatine, so this will expand our audiences and create additional synergy opportunities. We expect the acquisition to provide immediate value, accretive to both earnings and free cash flow.”
The Dispatch-Argus publishes seven mornings a week, with a combined average daily circulation of more than 25,000. It is owned by the Small Newspaper Group, based in Kankakee, Illinois.