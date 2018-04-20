The statistics were eye-opening: 1 in 8 people in the Quad-Cities do not have enough food, 1 in 5 children.
So nine Quad-Citians from various walks of life gathered at a Big Table Friday to explore ways for the community to combat hunger, including raising public awareness, increasing food donations and helping others see the problem is real and here.
"Hunger is a solvable problem. There is enough food to feed everyone if we just stop throwing it away," said Michael Miller, president and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, which hosted the discussion.
"I deal with kids who are hungry," said Susie Vens, a teacher at Davenport's Monroe Elementary School. "But most people who are affluent do not realize that is a problem."
She is saddened to see all the food wasted at school by the kids and because of federal regulations that require the lunch staff to throw away food that has been served, even unopened packages.
It is an issue that is being addressed with the Iowa Board of Education, Lea Hensel of the Iowa Waste Reduction Center said.
The group discussed several ideas for new partnerships with the area grocery stores, restaurants and others to donate food.
Pastor Karen Ullenstead of Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport, suggested area stores or churches could offer collection boxes for ongoing donations of non-perishable food.
Jared Rafferty, who manages the HyVee store on Moline's Avenue of the Cities, said consumers need to understand the expiration dates on food. "People don't understand 'use by' date, 'best by' and 'eat by,'" he said suggesting an education campaign.
Miller said the foodbank is talking to a major manufacturer about replacing the "best sold by" date with a "donate by" stamp on food items.
"Your BOGO (buy one, get one) sales — I like to think of those as buy one, give one," Miller told Rafferty.