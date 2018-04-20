It didn't take long to warm up.
The group of 11 who filled out the Big Table at The Center near 14th and Brady streets shared a thread from the start. Most, if not all, were drawn to the Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants & Refugees' discussion, because they care about making people feel welcome.
The one question that took most of the hour was this: Is the Quad-Cities welcoming?
• Kim Brown said, "It depends on who you see." Some simply aren't comfortable among strangers.
• Jane I. Duax said the Quad-Cities is "overall welcoming," adding, "the haters are in the minority." The presence of yard signs, welcoming all people, are evidence.
• Terry Loughrin grew up on a farm, moved to a Chicago suburb, then the Quad-Cities. He has experienced "guardedness," and Quad-Cities often interact only when it serves a purpose.
• Jillian McCleary said the Quad-Cities has many multi-generational families, making it difficult for newcomers.
• Tami Petsche: "It's hard to say. As a white female, it's easier for me. Not everyone has the same opportunities as I do (to interact)."
• Jenny Garlach said, "I think it's getting better. Overall, it's more positive here than negative."
• Michelle Yates, a physician, said friends who aren't doctors are treated differently. Coming from Chicago, she was surprised when a neighbor delivered treats. More long-time locals should welcome newcomers, because, "A plate of brownies goes a long way."
• Elizabeth Dougherty moved here in late 2015. "I'm made to feel like an outsider every day," she said. The only place she feels welcome is at her job. Some were surprised by her disclosure. To try to assimilate, she said, she is involved in dog rescue and the farmer's market.
• Grant Curtis, president of QCAIR, said, in his experience, Quad-Citians are "inclusive, yet stand-offish."