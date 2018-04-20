Maybe it was the cherry-glazed doughnut holes or the hazelnut coffee up for grabs or maybe it was the "Donut worry, be happy" sign outside Donuts & More on Brady Street in Davenport.
Talk around this table, occupied by a Moline police offer, a TV news anchor, a college student, a couple who just bought their first house and a local comedian, among others, turned out to be nothing but positive.
The dozen or so Quad-Citians who gathered for an hour-long conversation said they were proud of being "Quad-Citizens."
And they want more of that to go around.
"This can kind of go wherever we want it to," said Rachel Thomas, an area Realtor and table discussion host, before opening with this question: "What would you like to see more of in the Quad-Cities?"
The answers? More community involvement and awareness of the good that's happening here.
Andrew King, an area stand-up comedian who works at Donuts & More, said he moved back to the Quad-Cities several years ago because "it was growing so much."
When Ashton Barker worked in downtown Davenport about 10 years ago, she called the area "a ghost town."
"It's not like that at all anymore," she said. "I think there's a lot here that people take for granted."
The group came up a few ideas: Starting a community-wide pay-it-forward movement, getting area college students more involved in community happenings and sharing more "good news" with the local media.
For the final 20 or so minutes of the talk, one topic dominated conversation: "What's next for the Quad-Cities Big Table?"
Hopefully, Barker said, more discussions are scheduled.
"When I first heard about this, I thought, 'Well I'm not anybody important in the Quad-Cities. I'm not going to go to that, because nobody cares what I have to say," Barker said. "But then, learning about it, if this would happen again in two months, I think it would be times 10 bigger and you would see even more people coming out."
As Thomas said, "This is a good start."