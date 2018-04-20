Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Nine Davenport residents gathered during one of the Quad Cities Big Table forums held at the Davenport Downtown Library Friday, April 20, 2018. The events, held at dozens of locations across the Quad-Cities hoped to promote civic conversation, foster new relationships and inspire collaborative action across the region.

Thousands of Quad-City area residents stopped what they normally would have been doing on Friday to gather at a "big table" to talk about what they think needs to be improved in the community, and how that might happen.

Dr. Michelle Yates, a Quad-City physician, expressed concern about health care for minorities.

Deshawn Sanders, a sixth grader at Bettendorf Middle School, shared his desire to promote recycling and help the homeless.

A Pleasant Valley High School student talked about the need for equality and his willingness to give up some privileges so others can have more. His high school has iPads in its weight room, for example, while Moline High School doesn't have air-conditioning.

The conversations were part of the Quad-Cities Big Table, a community-wide initiative of the QC2030 Regional Action Plan, a shared vision endorsed by about 240 business, nonprofit, academic, business and community leaders to make the Quad-Cities a cool, creative, connected and prosperous place.

The initiative was modeled after a similar program originating in Columbus, Ohio.

Quad-City leaders set a goal several months ago of getting 500 tables with about 5,000 total participants from various backgrounds, neighborhoods and interest groups, but by Friday morning, they had exceeded that number with 525 tables registered.

"It's been outstanding," Rene Gellerman, Q2030's loaned executive, said Friday afternoon after spending the day dropping in at "Big Tables" throughout the area. Particularly inspiring was listening to the concerns of 300 high school students at Deere World Headquarters, she said.

"People are energized talking about what matters to them and about meeting new people," she said. She also picked up a sense among participants that Quad-Citians should, overall, take more pride in the good things the area has to offer.

"How do we help one another have more swagger about living in the Quad-Cities?" she said.

About half the tables convened on Friday, with the remainder meeting Saturday. Locations ranged from a Davenport union hall and doughnut shop to Grace City Church in Rock Island.

All participants will receive a brief email survey asking them to explain what they talked about, if their group offered any possible solutions to the challenges they discussed and whether they would be willing to do further work.

These surveys will then be analyzed by a third party consultant who will give a report to the Q2030 steering committee, a group of about 65 people, Gellerman said.

The committee will sift through the report to see what issues/possible solutions rise to the top, Gellerman said. Depending on what they find, they might make changes to the Q2030 plan, she said.

The committee will then make a report to the community, probably in July, that will be available online and announced at an event, Gellerman said.

An important goal of the conversations is for people to feel empowered to tackle the problems/challenges they discuss themselves.

"The goal is not to develop an agenda for others to implement, necessarily, but for people (to see how they) can work together and as individuals themselves. We hope they feel a sense of responsibility to help shape the future of the Quad-Cities."

