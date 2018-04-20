Thousands of Quad-City area residents stopped what they normally would have been doing on Friday to gather at a "big table" to talk about what they think needs to be improved in the community, and how that might happen.
Dr. Michelle Yates, a Quad-City physician, expressed concern about health care for minorities.
Deshawn Sanders, a sixth grader at Bettendorf Middle School, shared his desire to promote recycling and help the homeless.
A Pleasant Valley High School student talked about the need for equality and his willingness to give up some privileges so others can have more. His high school has iPads in its weight room, for example, while Moline High School doesn't have air-conditioning.
The conversations were part of the Quad-Cities Big Table, a community-wide initiative of the QC2030 Regional Action Plan, a shared vision endorsed by about 240 business, nonprofit, academic, business and community leaders to make the Quad-Cities a cool, creative, connected and prosperous place.
The initiative was modeled after a similar program originating in Columbus, Ohio.
Quad-City leaders set a goal several months ago of getting 500 tables with about 5,000 total participants from various backgrounds, neighborhoods and interest groups, but by Friday morning, they had exceeded that number with 525 tables registered.
"It's been outstanding," Rene Gellerman, Q2030's loaned executive, said Friday afternoon after spending the day dropping in at "Big Tables" throughout the area. Particularly inspiring was listening to the concerns of 300 high school students at Deere World Headquarters, she said.
"People are energized talking about what matters to them and about meeting new people," she said. She also picked up a sense among participants that Quad-Citians should, overall, take more pride in the good things the area has to offer.
"How do we help one another have more swagger about living in the Quad-Cities?" she said.
About half the tables convened on Friday, with the remainder meeting Saturday. Locations ranged from a Davenport union hall and doughnut shop to Grace City Church in Rock Island.
All participants will receive a brief email survey asking them to explain what they talked about, if their group offered any possible solutions to the challenges they discussed and whether they would be willing to do further work.
These surveys will then be analyzed by a third party consultant who will give a report to the Q2030 steering committee, a group of about 65 people, Gellerman said.
The committee will sift through the report to see what issues/possible solutions rise to the top, Gellerman said. Depending on what they find, they might make changes to the Q2030 plan, she said.
The committee will then make a report to the community, probably in July, that will be available online and announced at an event, Gellerman said.
An important goal of the conversations is for people to feel empowered to tackle the problems/challenges they discuss themselves.
"The goal is not to develop an agenda for others to implement, necessarily, but for people (to see how they) can work together and as individuals themselves. We hope they feel a sense of responsibility to help shape the future of the Quad-Cities."
QUAD-CITIES BIG TABLE: Let's spread positivity
Maybe it was the cherry-glazed doughnut holes or the hazelnut coffee up for grabs or maybe it was the "Donut worry, be happy" sign outside Donuts & More on Brady Street in Davenport.
Talk around this table, occupied by a Moline police offer, a TV news anchor, a college student, a couple who just bought their first house and a local comedian, among others, turned out to be nothing but positive.
The dozen or so Quad-Citians who gathered for an hour-long conversation said they were proud of being "Quad-Citizens."
And they want more of that to go around.
"This can kind of go wherever we want it to," said Rachel Thomas, an area Realtor and table discussion host, before opening with this question: "What would you like to see more of in the Quad-Cities?"
The answers? More community involvement and awareness of the good that's happening here.
Andrew King, an area stand-up comedian who works at Donuts & More, said he moved back to the Quad-Cities several years ago because "it was growing so much."
When Ashton Barker worked in downtown Davenport about 10 years ago, she called the area "a ghost town."
"It's not like that at all anymore," she said. "I think there's a lot here that people take for granted."
The group came up a few ideas: Starting a community-wide pay-it-forward movement, getting area college students more involved in community happenings and sharing more "good news" with the local media.
For the final 20 or so minutes of the talk, one topic dominated conversation: "What's next for the Quad-Cities Big Table?"
Hopefully, Barker said, more discussions are scheduled.
"When I first heard about this, I thought, 'Well I'm not anybody important in the Quad-Cities. I'm not going to go to that, because nobody cares what I have to say," Barker said. "But then, learning about it, if this would happen again in two months, I think it would be times 10 bigger and you would see even more people coming out."
As Thomas said, "This is a good start."
QUAD-CITIES BIG TABLE: End hunger by not throwing food away
The statistics were eye-opening: 1 in 8 people in the Quad-Cities do not have enough food, 1 in 5 children.
So nine Quad-Citians from various walks of life gathered at a Big Table Friday to explore ways for the community to combat hunger, including raising public awareness, increasing food donations and helping others see the problem is real and here.
"Hunger is a solvable problem. There is enough food to feed everyone if we just stop throwing it away," said Michael Miller, president and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, which hosted the discussion.
"I deal with kids who are hungry," said Susie Vens, a teacher at Davenport's Monroe Elementary School. "But most people who are affluent do not realize that is a problem."
She is saddened to see all the food wasted at school by the kids and because of federal regulations that require the lunch staff to throw away food that has been served, even unopened packages.
It is an issue that is being addressed with the Iowa Board of Education, Lea Hensel of the Iowa Waste Reduction Center said.
The group discussed several ideas for new partnerships with the area grocery stores, restaurants and others to donate food.
Pastor Karen Ullenstead of Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport, suggested area stores or churches could offer collection boxes for ongoing donations of non-perishable food.
Jared Rafferty, who manages the HyVee store on Moline's Avenue of the Cities, said consumers need to understand the expiration dates on food. "People don't understand 'use by' date, 'best by' and 'eat by,'" he said suggesting an education campaign.
Miller said the foodbank is talking to a major manufacturer about replacing the "best sold by" date with a "donate by" stamp on food items.
"Your BOGO (buy one, get one) sales — I like to think of those as buy one, give one," Miller told Rafferty.
QUAD-CITIES BIG TABLE: Bettendorf, PV students pause rivalry to chat
Casual, civil and compelling conversation Friday afternoon in the cafeteria at Bettendorf Middle School briefly interrupted the sometimes-bitter Bettendorf/Pleasant Valley rivalry.
The break lasted about an hour, surprising Bettendorf Middle and Pleasant Valley Junior High students who participated in the engaging discussions inspired by the Quad-Cities Big Table initiative.
"I came here thinking it's going to be Bettendorf kids and PV kids in just a screaming match," said Ellie Hinch, an eighth-grade Bettendorf Middle student.
Spearheaded by Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso and Pleasant Valley Schools Superintendent Jim Spelhaug, the moderated chatter involved about 100 students at 10 tables. Exchanges touched on school security, stereotypes, recycling and helping the homeless among other topics.
Coinciding with National School Walkout Day on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, students at one table talked about conducting more safety drills. An adult moderator mentioned the possibility of adding metal detectors to prevent shootings.
"The sad part about our world is that we have to even talk about this situation," said Elias Lightfoot, a sixth-grade Bettendorf Middle student said.
Students at another table brainstormed strategies to help protect the environment. The group posed holding community-wide cleanup days once every season.
"We need to have more recycling bins around here," Deshawn Sanders, a sixth-grade Bettendorf Middle student said.
Will Fairman, an eighth-grade student at Pleasant Valley Junior High, called for higher recycling payouts.
"People aren't going to take action unless it benefits them directly," he said, impressing Bettendorf Middle Principal Lisa Reid. "Maybe we go from 5 cents to 10 cents."
Quad-Cities Big Table: 'We’re right in the middle of the world, of the interstate'
From Quad-City history to the current state of the Quad-City region along the Mississippi River, the lively discussion at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, continued as Quad-Citians who had been strangers an hour before talked together while they left the room.
Gaye Shannon Burnett, executive director/curator at The Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, was the host. Among those attending and their perspectives were:
• Burnett: Much like items that are labeled “Made in the USA,” “I think it would be even nicer to have it labeled ‘Made in the Quad-Cities."
• Kathleen Conway, retired teacher: “There is so much food wasted,” she said, adding that Augustana College, Rock Island, has a food program that involves a local farmer who provides fresh food and uses leftovers as compost and for animals. She hopes children can start gardening and composting in schools.
• Nick Cox, of Frontier Hospitality Group: “The idea of a major tourism campaign is so important to us.”
• Maria Dickmann, Davenport alderwoman: “That’s something that you can’t duplicate: Our mighty Mississippi River.”
• Jessica Gordon, regional field manager, for Understood, whose goal is to help parents of children ages 3–20, who struggle with learning: “We don’t take the perspective of people who haven’t lived here their whole lives as much as we should.” She added that the Quad-Cities needs “a central repository for services.”
• Nate Lawrence, executive director of Polyrhythms, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing exposure to the arts that includes a monthly jazz series: “The bridge right down here, the first railroad bridge, across the Mississippi River, the lawyer there was Abraham Lincoln. Dred Scott lived here.” He added that the Quad-Cities needs to market itself as a single entity. “There’s no marketing plan. Everyone wants their little piece of turf. We’re supposed to be joined by a river.”
• Shirley McLemore: For 30 years several of the inner-city parks provided activities for at-risk young people. But now that the nonprofit organization that provided the activities is gone, “For the first time in 30 years, this is not going to happen.”
• David Ricci, owner of Liberty Anodizing, West Liberty, Iowa: “We’re right in the middle of the world, of the interstate.” He added that part of the plan going forward should be promotion of the region’s talent pool. “A major part of the vision should emphasize manufacturing.”
QUAD-CITY BIG TABLE: Fairmount group confronts crime, celebrates good
It began with worries about shootings and troubled youth, kids who come from broken homes and how to help them.
There was talk of mentoring and finding transitional housing, so they don't end up back to where their problems began.
Then, Sue Ketelsen, a Davenport retiree, wondered why people couldn't be kinder to each other.
At Davenport's Fairmount Library, a dozen people, most of whom didn't appear to know each other before they walked into a sunny meeting room, hashed out a variety of issues at their own Big Table.
They included retirees, an executive, a hair dresser, an advocate for victims of domestic violence, among others.
They sought more kindness and a greater sense of community. They talked about the need to recognize the good things that are happening here, and wondered how to resolve the things that are worrisome, like shootings.
"This community is generous, so overwhelmingly generous," said Anne Calder, vice president of development for the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend.
Calder lives in Geneseo, but as she put it, "I'm a Quad-Citizen. I'm part of this. I own this, too."
Bill Churchill, a retired educator and coach from Davenport who led the discussion, stressed the idea wasn't to come up with solutions to problems but start a discussion.
Sandy Liagre, a retired teacher from Davenport, talked about the need to connect.
"We used to have block parties," she said. "Maybe we need to think about having these big tables in the neighborhoods."
There were complaints about people burying their heads in their smartphones and a bit about traffic frustrations. But parks, libraries, charitable groups and free things to do for families and a handful of other Quad-City offerings got praise, too.
QUAD-CITIES BIG TABLE: No one wants to live in a neighborhood with crime
Several action issues rose to the top Friday as a group of 15 people discussed affordable housing in the Quad-Cities at the Quad-Cities Housing Cluster office in Davenport.
Of the 15, most represented nonprofit groups that work on housing, but there also was a landlord, a city of Davenport employee and a mental health expert.
The issues:
• Cities need to better enforce housing codes so landlords keep their property in good repair. There also was recognition that some landlords slip beneath the inspection radar because they don't register.
• Buy-in from a neighborhood is essential for any outside program to succeed, but achieving that can be difficult.
Kristi Crafton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities, said her experience is that sometimes "what they (residents) wanted was really different from what people thought they needed."
• Many people, renters as well as would-be homeowners, need consumer education; that is, help with budgeting or knowing the responsibilities of renting an apartment or owning a home.
• Systemic problems in society that keep some people from earning a living wage need to be addressed. A person can't save money if paying for essentials takes everything.
• No one wants to live in a neighborhood with crime, and that includes poor people. Dawn Cameron, with the city of Davenport, said she has seen some success with the police department's NETS (Neighborhoods Energized to Succeed) program in which residents of a neighborhood get to know police officers, so they feel comfortable calling and nipping problems in the bud.
• Churches might be enlisted to work more on issues in their neighborhoods.