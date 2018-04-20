It began with worries about shootings and troubled youth, kids who come from broken homes and how to help them.
There was talk of mentoring and finding transitional housing, so they don't end up back to where their problems began.
Then, Sue Ketelsen, a Davenport retiree, wondered why people couldn't be kinder to each other.
At Davenport's Fairmount Library, a dozen people, most of whom didn't appear to know each other before they walked into a sunny meeting room, hashed out a variety of issues at their own Big Table.
They included retirees, an executive, a hair dresser, an advocate for victims of domestic violence, among others.
They sought more kindness and a greater sense of community. They talked about the need to recognize the good things that are happening here, and wondered how to resolve the things that are worrisome, like shootings.
"This community is generous, so overwhelmingly generous," said Anne Calder, vice president of development for the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend.
Calder lives in Geneseo, but as she put it, "I'm a Quad-Citizen. I'm part of this. I own this, too."
Bill Churchill, a retired educator and coach from Davenport who led the discussion, stressed the idea wasn't to come up with solutions to problems but start a discussion.
Sandy Liagre, a retired teacher from Davenport, talked about the need to connect.
"We used to have block parties," she said. "Maybe we need to think about having these big tables in the neighborhoods."
There were complaints about people burying their heads in their smartphones and a bit about traffic frustrations. But parks, libraries, charitable groups and free things to do for families and a handful of other Quad-City offerings got praise, too.