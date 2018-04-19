On July 28, RAGBRAI riders will dip their bike tires in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat landing in Davenport.
The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa ended at the same location in 2011.
The ride begins July 22 at the Missouri River in Onawa and stops overnight in Dennison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney and Iowa City. At 428 miles, it has been labeled the seventh shortest RAGBRAI in history. Cyclists this year also face 12,576 feet of climb, making this the fourth flattest route on record.
Davenport also marked the end of the ride in 2015, 1982 and 1973, the inaugural tour.
This story will be updated.