Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner kicked off his re-election campaign Wednesday night at the River House, the day after narrowly winning the Republican gubernatorial primary.
He will face Democratic nominee and Chicago billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker in the November general election.
After greeting diners table-by-table at the restaurant, Rauner proceeded upstairs where he spoke to a small group of supporters and campaign volunteers, delivering a speech lasting less than five minutes.
Taking aim at his arch rival, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, the governor outlined four goals for the state if he is elected to a second term.
"Let’s get term limits on the ballot; let’s roll back Madigan’s income tax hike; let’s get property tax relief in Illinois; and let’s cut the red tape on our businesses so we can grow more good-paying jobs in the state of Illinois," Rauner said.
"Republicans want that; moderates want that; everybody wants those four things. Let’s come together and find some common ground to beat Pritzker and Madigan in November. We've got to take power away from the Chicago machine and give it back to the people."
Rauner called Pritzker a "handpicked candidate for governor" by Madigan. He said the Democratic nominee hides his money in the Cayman Islands to avoid paying income taxes, but if elected, Pritzker will raise income taxes even higher on working class families.
"He's corrupt, he's an insider, and he's Madigan's crony. No new taxes.
"This election is essential," Rauner said. "One thing we're going to get done is redistricting after the 2020 census and we can't let Madigan gerrymander the districts. When the districts are fair, we are going to elect more reformers and a lot more good Republicans in the General Assembly."
Rauner narrowly edged out state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton by a margin of 51 percent to 48 percent Tuesday night, with Ives capturing more than 330,000 votes.
"It was a hard-fought primary battle," Rauner said. "I'm honored and humbled by the victory. It's an opportunity now to win the battle against the corruption that's been plaguing our state for years. We need everyone to come together to beat Pritzker and Madigan in the fall. We need to unite on what we agree on."
When asked by a reporter what he can do to win back the support of Republicans who didn't vote for him, Rauner said he would make an effort to meet with voters in person, and laid out an aggressive campaign schedule in the next few days.
"We need to find common ground on issues that have divided us," Rauner said. "I don't focus on social issues because they divide us when we need to be united to fix our economic problems. The way we'll win is by focusing on what brings all of the people of Illinois together. We'll bring unity back to the party."
Rauner said he had not yet spoken with Ives, but his campaign has reached out to her representatives and he expects to speak with her soon.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms came to the River House to show his support for Rauner.
"I think his message is strong, I think he is on target, and we do need to make some changes," Thoms said. "(Rauner) didn't have much of a chance the first four years. The road we've been going down is not the right road. No matter who is governor, as mayor, I will need to work with him."
Rock Island County board member Rodney Simmer also said he supports the governor.
"I think he's doing what he needs to do to make things better; he's a smart man," Simmer said. "He has good business sense."
Exiting to cheers of "four more years; four more years," Rauner encouraged young people to vote.
"Everywhere I go in the state, people say, 'stay strong; don't back down.'
"I'm just a volunteer; I got my work ethic from my grandparents who were dairy farmers. I'm doing this as a way to give back. On to victory in November."