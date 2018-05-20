After a razor blade was discovered stuck in a slide at Phipps Park, Silvis, police continue an investigation.
According to a news release from Chief Mark VanKlaveren, Silvis police received a report Thursday about the razor blade, which also was reported on Facebook.
Officers checked all of the Silvis parks and playground equipment and did not locate anything else involved in tampering.
The incident remains under investigation, and investigators will review video footage. VanKlaveren asks that residents stay diligent and report anything out of the ordinary; additionally, check equipment before its use.
Anyone with information should call Silvis police at 309-792-1841 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.