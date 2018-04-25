The water damage is worst in the bathroom where almost a quarter of the ceiling has fallen in.
Nancy Newton, 66, has taped up sheets of plastic to keep rain and grit from falling through the rafters and onto her head when she takes a shower.
The ceiling rotted because, for years, rainwater pooled on portions of her home's three sections of flat roof and eventually wore through sheathing and, finally, the plaster/drywall itself.
The hallway ceiling off her kitchen and her front room also have holes.
But come Saturday, that is going to change.
A team of five-10 students and staff from Palmer College of Chiropractic will descend upon Newton's Davenport home to install new drywall as part of National Rebuilding Day, a nationwide effort of Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit organization that repairs homes of people in need.
The organization makes repairs year-round, but designates one day annually for a "special push" and to draw attention to its work and to get more people involved, Steve Barton, executive director of Rebuilding Together Quad-Cities, said.
Volunteers will tackle four projects — two homes in Davenport and one each in Moline and Rock Island, making about $10,000 in repairs, Barton said.
The Quad-Cities group began in 1990 as Hearts and Hammers and became Rebuilding Together in 2001. Since 1990, the group has made repairs at nearly 1,000 homes, and maintains a data base of about 150 volunteers, Barton said.
Muscatine and Henry (Illinois) counties also have Rebuilding Together affiliates; volunteers from those groups will repair a total of 10 homes on Saturday.
Raccoon was coming through ceiling
Newton found out about Rebuilding when she talked to the city of Davenport about a low-interest loan to fix her roof.
In order for the new drywall repairs to last, she had to first fix the cause of the problem. She hopes it finally is taken care of. "I've had it repaired so many times," she said of her roof. A year ago, she got help from her church, St. John's United Methodist, where she volunteers as a ministry assistant.
Newton and her ex-husband bought the small home just south of West Locust Street in 1985 and she is still paying on the mortgage. The Rebuilding repairs will be "such a blessing," she said.
One of Newton's most alarming experiences with her ceiling was the time she saw the leg of a raccoon sticking through the hole into her front room. "The dogs were going crazy," she said of her two greyhounds, former racers.
"I opened the doors and went for a walk and hoped he'd be gone by the time I got back," she said of the raccoon. "He wasn't, so I went for another walk. The second time he was gone."
Rebuilding has already done some work at her home in advance of Saturday, including plumbing repairs in her bathroom, and weed tree and branch removal in her yard.
Newton retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2011 where she worked as an office manager for TAACOM, the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, that since then moved to Detroit as part of a nationwide base realignment and closure.
About Rebuilding
In picking projects, Rebuilding Together targets low-income veterans, people with disabilities, seniors and families with children. It gets referrals from cities and social service groups such as Project NOW in Rock Island or United Way of the Quad-Cities, Barton said.
Repairs are free. The goal is to preserve home ownership and revitalize neighborhoods. Rebuilding wants to catch homes before delayed maintenance, put off because of limited resources, makes them unsafe.
"The costs of owning and maintaining a home continue to grow," according to the organization's website. "Health care and other basic necessity costs are sky-rocketing, leaving low-income citizens with less disposable income for much-need home repairs and modifications."
In the Quad-Cities, work is financed by grants from area foundations such as the Amy Helpenstell Foundation, the Scott County Housing Council, the Doris and Victor Day Foundation and the Jaycees, Barton said. Between $60,000 and $80,000 is spent annually in materials, and the group also hires contractors to do plumbing and electrical work that is beyond the scope of volunteers.
Common jobs include building wheelchair accessible ramps, installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and grab bars, and replacing windows, doors, faulty appliances and drywall.
Jobs the group won't do are lead-abatement, roofs, siding or foundations, Barton said.