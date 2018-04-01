The Bettendorf City Council will discuss the building of a Kwik Star gasoline station and convenience store that is being proposed for 3510 and 3514 Belmont Road during tonight’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.
Bettendorf’s seven-member planning and zoning commission unanimously approved the site development plan for during the March 21 meeting.
However, the development is not without opposition from residents of Maple Glen Drive, a horseshoe shaped road that is reached by two entrances that intersect with Devils Glen Road, with the northern entrance to the area being located just north of Belmont Road.
Some residents who live along the 3300-3400 block of Maplecrest Road that connects with Devils Glen Road also oppose the Kwik Star development.
The Kwik Star will be located at Belmont Road and Devils Glen Road.
August Gatto, who lives at 3458 Maple Glen Drive, one of the Maple Glen residents who filled the March 21 planning and zoning commission meeting, told the Quad-City Times on Friday that he is not against Kwik Star. “I’m against Kwik Star at this location,” he said.
“There are already gas stations and car washes along Devils Glen,” Gatto said. “It’s just not needed here. Our neighborhood is really upset about this.
“It’s not what’s best for Kwik Star, it’s what’s best for our neighborhood,” he said.
At the meeting, Gatto and others expressed concerns about the increase in traffic, but according to Bettendorf city staff, a traffic study by engineering and architectural firm Shive Hattery indicated that traffic would increase by only about 280 vehicles during the peak morning and evening periods when the entire area in which Kwik Star is going is complete with other businesses.
Kwik Star’s presence will have a minimal effect on traffic at this point as the rest of the commercially zoned area has plenty of room left for business construction, according to the traffic study.
Craig Ash, a manager of QC Auto Service, said told the commission members he supports local owners of the gas stations already in the area.
“Why divide the pie even further and take more money away from the gas stations and owners that possibly are going to lose business and possibly which will then have to close their business because they can’t pay their bills or can’t pay for their employees?” Ash said.
Vivian Norton, who lives at 3400 Maplecrest Road, said that it takes longer each year to make a left turn off of Maplecrest Road onto Devils Glen Road. “There’s lots of congestion there already,” she said.
“I don’t want to see Devils Glen turn into Elmore and 53rd,” Norton said, referring to Davenport’s shopping area at Elmore Avenue and East 53rd Street.
A suggestion to make Maple Glen Drive a one-way street was not greeted well. “I rise in total opposition to that,” said Bill Kimler, who lives at 3461 Maple Glen Drive.
Wade DuMond, real estate development manager for Kwik Star, said that the building on Belmont Road will look like all other Kwik Star gas stations and convenience stores except that it will have an extra car wash.
Also, with regard to traffic flow and congestion, Kwik Star only creates some new trips with people coming specifically to the Kwik Star, DuMond said. Most business is generated by what are known as pass-by trips, in that Kwik Star takes advantage of the needs of the drivers already on the roadway, he said.
Planning and Zoning Commission chair Roy Wennlund told the crowd that the area already in which Kwik Star is locating is already zoned for commercial use.
“They are legally entitled under the current zoning classification to put this in,” Wennlund told the crowd. “We are here to make sure the rules around the zoning are followed.”
But as far as Kwik Star is concerned at that site, he said, “They have the legal right to be there. We don’t have the ability to manage and control who’s entitled to go in.
“It’s good to have competition,” Wennlund said.