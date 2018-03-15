Rod Conner, 64, has spent his whole life in the west end of Davenport along the Rockingham Road corridor.
And since his childhood, Conner said Thursday night, he has watched the corridor die.
“When I was a kid, we had three grocery stores, including an Eagle store, a thriving candy store, two drug stores,” Conner said. “Aldi used to be here in the west end.”
But all those businesses are gone, he said. While there is industry and a few restaurants and amenities, such as Family Dollar and Dollar General and a Hy-Vee grocery store, the Rockingham Road corridor is shrinking.
Conner was one of about 70 people who attended a city-led meeting Thursday at the Roosevelt Community Center that focused on the visions residents have for the corridor's future.
A number of those who spoke said there are too many car lots and junk lots in the corridor and they do not want to see any more.
Conner said that city leaders over the years, “allowed the businesses in the west end to leave.”
“They were supposed to build a corridor for the truck traffic 50 years ago, but that didn’t happen,” he said.
Tina Daufeldt made it clear she wants no more industrial businesses in the area, a comment that was applauded by the audience.
“When I bought my house, I found it had a big air filtration system and the windows were all sealed,” she said. “I had it taken out. But now I know why the other owners had it.
“I wonder what the air quality is,” Daufeldt, 69, said. “I had a white Mercury Cougar sitting in my back yard for several months and I went out to find that metal shavings were eating into the white paint.
“So, we have enough industrial,” she said.
State Sen. Jim Lykam, 68, D-Davenport, lived just about all his life in the Rockingham Road corridor.
“My family was here in the early 1900s,” he said. “I played Little League baseball down here. I remember the Blackhawk Foundry and the Hiland Potato Chip Company. My first job was digging graves at Fairmount Cemetery for $1 an hour.”
Lykam said the corridor definitely qualifies as a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district.
“This is a blighted area, so it would qualify for a TIF,” he said.
Mike Peppers, owner of Sergeant Pepper’s in Davenport, said he understands how the folks in the Rockingham Road corridor feel. However, they also need to be doing some things for themselves.
“The best thing people can do is to clean up their own front yards,” Peppers said. Residents need to take some responsibility for how the streets in front of their homes look and they should do their best to keep them clean and to keep their yards trimmed and houses painted.
Several people asked about the Kraft plant and what is to become of it.
Davenport Alderman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, whose part of the Rockingham Road corridor runs from Schmidt Road to the east and includes the Kraft-Heinz plant, said the company has received a big contract, “and they may be in there for about a year. Unofficially that’s what I heard.”
Kraft-Heinz has guaranteed it will leave a clean site, but the city will have to approve the sale.
“This is an opportunity for the west side to take a look at reinventing itself,” she said. “I see a lot of possibilities for a west side development group.”
Davenport Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, which runs west of Schmidt Road, said it is all going to start with “taking a good hard look at the corridor and beginning to clean it up. There’s so much junk that we do need to start cleaning it up.”
Dunn added that the city is committed to neighborhood revitalization and that the Rockingham Road corridor is on the radar.