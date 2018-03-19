An island in the Mississippi River often referred to as Princeton Beach could be in for a big restoration project that would boost natural habitat and make it a better place for people, animals and plants.
The beach is actually just a small piece of the 420-acre, federally owned Steamboat Island, north of Princeton in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
Several ago Congress approved a large habitat restoration project for the Upper Mississippi, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers now is proposing a portion of that project for Steamboat Island and a 2,210-acre surrounding area.
The estimated cost is about $13 million, and it could go out for bid in 2021 or 2022, depending on funding, Julie Millholin, project manager, said.
An open house to talk about the project will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 26, at the Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center in Rock Creek Park, 3942 291st St., Camanche. It is sponsored by the corps in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
At present, Steamboat Island is mostly forested with willows and silver maples, with interior ponds and wetlands, and with the beach that has been created with sand dredged from the river to maintain a nine-foot channel for commercial navigation, Millholin said.
As with other islands in the Mississippi, the public is allowed to use it, but there are no amenities one would find in a designated park, such as restrooms, picnic tables, trash cans or no-lifeguard signs. People simply use the island and are expected to pack out their refuse when they leave.
In the summer, Princeton Beach is a popular place for boaters to drop anchor and at times, the line of boats can be four or five deep, said Chuck Seitz, who has owned Princeton Beach Marina for nearly 36 years.
Boaters hang out, while other people may sun bathe, play horseshoes or camp overnight.
The island also attracts fishermen and hunters looking for ducks, geese and deer, Seitz said.
With the restoration project, those uses would continue, but the natural ecosystem would be enhanced, Millholin said.
During the past 200 years, human activity has altered the area's water flow, land surface and biological communities. Years of silting have allowed willows and silver maples to fill in once-aquatic areas, degrading the wetland complexes, she explained.
The building of the lock and dam system created a pool with a permanently higher water table that has affected the kinds of plants in the forest, she said All of these alterations have reduced the quality and diversity of aquatic and floodplain habitats, impaired ecosystem functions, and reduced the acreage of Steamboat Island and other smaller islands in the area, she said.
Among the projects that might be undertaken:
• Improving the timber stand by planting trees that produce "mast," or food for animals, such as oak that produce acorns and hickory that produce nuts.
But because oaks and hickories are upland trees, elevation in parts of the area will need to be raised with material from dredging to get the new trees to thrive, Millholin said.
• Installing shrubs and pollinator plants to increase diversity.
• Diversifying flow within Steamboat Slough, including reducing the velocity of the river along the side of the island to bring back fish such as blue gill and bass. "Fishing is very important in this area," Millholin said. This might be done with the creation of a small island to break the flow or with a rock structure called a chevron, she said.
• Dredging interior lakes and backwater channels that have filled with sedimentation to make them deeper to create overwintering habitat for fish.
People attending the open house are encouraged to come with their own ideas for improvement. "Maybe there's a whole bunch more features we're missing," Millholin said.