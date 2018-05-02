The National Weather Service has revised its crest level for the Mississippi River as a flood warning continues until further notice for the river at Locks & Dam 15.
Earlier today the Mississippi was at 13.37 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is forecasted.
The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 16.3 feet on Tuesday morning.
At 13 feet water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.
At 13.5 feet water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and affects other sections in the same area. Water also affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.
At 15 feet water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.
At 16.0 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.