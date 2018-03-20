Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker has filed a formal complaint with the state and the local Realtors group over Facebook posts by Ryan Latko of Aledo, Illinois.
In his complaint last week to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Quad-City Area Realtor Association, Parker alleges that Latko — of the Ford & Maynard Agency in Aledo — violated the local Realtors group’s code of ethics and several Illinois statutes with a Facebook post that suggested a commercial real estate customer consider buying in Moline and leasing in Rock Island.
“RI is not heading in a good direct(ion),” Latko wrote in his Facebook post.
“One of the main things that I hear from constituents is that Rock Island is singled out or ignored or whatever,” Parker said.
Latko, a Realtor for about five years, acknowledged the post and said he has left it on Facebook.
“Data doesn’t lie; people do,” Mr. Latko said. “He (Parker) can have whatever opinion he wants. I know it’s his job to promote the city of Rock Island, which is great. But, I mean, I have a professional opinion.”
Latko said he would be “absolutely amazed” if his Facebook statements resulted in any discipline.
“I’ve called and spoken with (QCARA CEO) Sharon Carlson already on it,” he said. “And she told me specifically that I am entitled to my opinion, which is true.”
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation could not be reached for comment.
Carlson said Parker’s complaint cited Article 10 in the Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice of the National Association of Realtors that prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.
“Where in that (Facebook post) did he (Latko) discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity?” Carlson asked.
She said she would forward Parker’s complaint to a grievance committee that will have 10 days to decide if a hearing is needed. She also noted online comments about Rock Island made Dec. 7, 2017, by Parker in which he said, “People want to see fewer vacant buildings that are falling apart.”
Statistics show a 6 percent increase in the sale of units in Rock Island in 2017 over 2016, she said, while Bettendorf had a negative 2 percent during the same time period and Davenport had a 3 percent gain. She said 80.82 percent of homes listed in Rock Island for the first two months of this year were sold, compared with 50.38 percent in Bettendorf and 60.78 percent in Davenport.
Davenport sold 1,493 homes and condos in 2017, compared with 1,451 in 2016, she said. Bettendorf sold 706 homes and condos in 2017 compared with 724 in 2016. Rock Island sold 463 homes and condos in 2017 compared with 437 in 2016.