The Rock Island County Courthouse again is moving toward possible demolition.
On Monday, members of the county board’s Governance, Health and Administration committee approved a revised agreement with the Public Building Commission, allowing it to advance to the county board’s committee-of-the-whole meeting on Wednesday.
If approved Wednesday, the agreement will go to the regular meeting on May 15.
The new agreement states the commission will retain funds through July 18 to cover asbestos abatement in the courthouse, demolish it and install landscaping, berms and security bollards to protect the exterior of the new justice center unless the county board, by July 18, says the funds are not needed.
Committee members last month rejected an agreement because its date was left blank.
“This is a resolution to make a resolution,” Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said. “(County board members) have until July 18 to make a decision. They could wait longer — that could be a decision, too — or they could decide to demolish it.”
The revised agreement states the courthouse is in disrepair with insufficient county funds to rehabilitate it and, to date, no realistic solution for its preservation.
The agreement does provides some hope for the building constructed between 1895-97. It states the county will explore whether a renovated courthouse could contribute to the county’s overall facility needs.
Diane Oestreich from the Rock Island Preservation Society and Diann Moore from the Moline Preservation Society spoke at Monday’s meeting. Oestreich questioned the legality of using bond money to demolish the courthouse, saying an amended lease agreement in 2016 limits bond funds’ use to construction of the justice center annex and does not include demolition.
Oestreich said the Illinois Public Building Commission Act stated that a public building commission’s purpose may not be expanded.
In 2016, the commission bonded $28 million to construct the 46,000-square-foot justice center annex. Under a plan approved by county board members in February 2016, the commission will own the building and lease it back to the county at $3.6 million per year until 2045.
After estimates showed the annex construction would come in under budget, the commission offered the county $1.6 million in exchange for the deed to the original courthouse so it could be demolished.
McGehee said a legal opinion from Chapman and Cutler, LLP — the same legal firm that provided counsel during the annex’s bond process — stated that bond funds could be used to make modifications to the justice center.