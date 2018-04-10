Rock Island County is moving closer to hiring a new administrator. Candidates were interviewed Sunday and Monday in the search to replace former administrator Dave Ross, who left in September to become city manager of Stuart, Fla.
County officials, who had hoped to have an administrator in place by mid-April, now say the candidate should be in place by the end of May.
Information technology director Kurt Davis has served as interim county administrator since Ross’ departure.
Administrator candidates were interviewed Sunday and Monday by a committee consisting of Rock Island County Board Chairman Kenneth “Moose” Maranda, board vice chairman Richard Brunk and board members Ron Oelke, Patrick Moreno and Luis Moreno.
Maranda declined to say how many candidates were interviewed in closed sessions during the two-day period.
GovHR USA, the staffing firm hired by the county to fill the position, was paid $17,000 to conduct the candidate search. An additional $5,000 was budgeted for travel expenses.