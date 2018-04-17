Rock Island County Recorder Kelly Fisher gave county board members an earful Tuesday night, saying inaction on the historic courthouse is preventing her office from moving out of the building.
The recorder's office has been planning to move into the county building, 1504 3rd Ave., but funds for the move and renovation of office space are held up in an agreement that includes demolition of the courthouse.
Under the proposed intergovernmental agreement, the Public Building Commission would retain $1.6 million to pay to abate asbestos in the courthouse, demolish it and install landscaping, berms and security bollards. Within the agreement is a line item paying to move the recorder's office and court services.
The fate of the courthouse has been stalled by members of the Governance, Health and Administration Committee, who failed to advance a revised version of the agreement to the full county board for review April 9. Some committee members took issue with a blank space on the document instead of a deadline for the courthouse to either be renovated or demolished.
County board members remain divided on whether to save the historic courthouse, built between 1895-97, or demolish it after renovation estimates came in as high as $20 million.
Once construction of the $28 million annex to the Justice Center is complete, all court functions will move into the new building, which will then be called the courthouse.
"There is more at stake than the new annex, the demolition of the existing courthouse, and whether you agree or disagree about the process," Fisher said. "If you keep the courthouse or not, I need a permanent home for the recorder's office."
After moving into the county building, Fisher said the recorder's office will be near the assessor's office, county clerk and treasurer.