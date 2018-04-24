After seven months without a Rock Island County administrator, a final candidate is about to be hired.
During a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, county board members will vote whether to hire James Snider of Freeport, Illinois. Public comments will be allowed before board members go into a planned closed session.
Snider, 59, has been county administrator of Stephenson County since June 2016. Two finalists were being considered for the position until one withdrew to take a job elsewhere, county board chairman Kenneth “Moose” Maranda said.
GovHR USA, the staffing firm hired by the county to fill the position, was paid $17,000 to conduct the candidate search. An additional $5,000 was budgeted for travel expenses.
GovHR Vice President Kathleen Rush said a national search resulted in 38 applications from 12 states. The candidates were narrowed down to 12. Another selection process by board members brought the number down to six finalists and finally, two, who were brought to Rock Island last week to meet with board members.
The administrator search committee consisted of Maranda, board members Edna Sowards, Ron Oelke, Patrick Moreno, and board vice chairman Richard Brunk.
“It will be (Snider’s) last opportunity to give us a reason to hire him,” Oelke said. “The hope would be to take a vote. (Snider) wouldn’t be officially hired until we could reach an agreement on a contract. It’s hard to say how long that would take.”
Snider said he is excited for the opportunity to be the next county administrator. The county’s first administrator, Dave Ross, resigned in September to be city manager of Stuart, Fla. Information technology director Kurt Davis has served as interim county administrator since Ross’ departure.
“The position is a real strong benefit to my career path,” Snider said. “I have pretty broad experience at the county level. Rock Island County has challenges, but it looks like a great opportunity to bring my education and professional experience to the table. I’m looking forward to it.”
Prior to Stephenson County, Snider was city manager of Fairmont, West Virginia, and city manager of Fairview Heights and Kewanee, Illinois, and city administrator of Canton, Illinois.
A native of Canton, Snider has a master’s degree in public administration.
Snider said there are several similarities between Stephenson and Rock Island counties, including different departments and a county-owned nursing home.
“I’m very familiar with all of those issues with a nursing home — competing with the private sector and trying to retain professional staff,” he said. “A wide variety of that requires coordination.”
Snider said he values transparency and looks forward to a good relationship with the media.
“I am very transparent,” he said. “I’ve always been about being transparent with the media. I worked in the private sector before changing careers 21 years ago. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve raised the bar on transparency. I appreciate having a strong media in place. I’m very much interested in trying to build collaboration.”
If Snider is hired by board members, he expects to begin work in four to six weeks after giving notice at his current position.
He said he looks forward to “the dynamic of a large county and something larger than where I am now.”
Snider said Stephenson County has an annual budget of $46 million and 270 employees. By comparison, Rock Island County has a budget of $77 million in revenue, $84 million in expenses, and 768 employees.
“From what I’ve read, I think Dave Ross brought a sharp pencil to the county,” Snider said. “I understand the challenge. I look at it as an opportunity to bring a skill set that will be helpful.”