Proposals for spending between $14 million and $17 million to consolidate Rock Island County services to a renovated courthouse were overshadowed by a report from county auditor April Palmer regarding the county’s financial situation.
Palmer’s report, given at Wednesday's county board meeting, included $2.5 million in write-offs from Hope Creek Care Center, another $1 million owed to Hope Creek’s vendors dating back to November 2017, a shortfall in revenues from fees and child support services, and money the state owes that has not been paid in.
“Right now, we are fighting to make payroll,” Palmer said. “I just don’t think, personally, even if you guys approve it, which you can, to go out for another loan, I just don’t think that the home can survive much more of a loan just to pay the vendors then to pay interest on the loan which, if we would have had money in the bank already, we could have paid to the vendors in the first place.”
She said, as it stands, the general fund contains $2.09 million. However, that is only because a $2 million loan was taken from the court’s bond account.
“If that didn’t exist, which it won’t exist next year, or the year after that, or the year after that, we would have $90,000 to meet an $800,000 payroll in two days,” Palmer said. “This isn’t much different than last year, and we are going downhill unfortunately.”
“At this rate, the $2 million dollars I predict will be gone this year, so it is very, very concerning to me and I’m very emotional about it.”
Prior to Palmer’s report, three companies presented preliminary cost figures on options to consolidate most county services into one location. Options included renovating the current courthouse plus adding an 11,000 square-foot addition, tearing down the courthouse and building a new building or renovating the current county administration building.
Representatives from Gilbane Building Company, Estes Construction and Russell told the board financing options could be available, allowing the county to enter into lease-to-own agreement.
After an executive session, board member Kai Swanson told the board it is important to look at a story in its entirety, and not its component parts. He credited work by the finance department and the county having kept open several employment positions for keeping the county functioning financially.
“It’s spit and baling twine that is what is keeping the budget going,” Swanson said.
Another board member, Richard Morthland, said he has a sincere desire to save the courthouse and that funding is options available with some of the proposals is something to consider.
“I hate encumbering more debt, especially when we heard a lot of bad news as member Swanson pointed out,” Morthland said.
He said he has long advocated selling Hope Creek to the private sector.
“In regard to Hope Creek, this county should not have a public nursing home,” Morthland said. “I am one who believes that businesses should be in business and government should not be competing against them.”
County Board Vice Chairman Richard Brunk said it is “very questionable” if the courthouse will remain a part of the buildings owned by the county.