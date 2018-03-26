The Rock Island Public Library hopes its latest new offering grows on people.
The Seed L!brary kicks off April 5 when about 400 packets of seeds for flowers, vegetables, herbs and fruit will be available at the downtown library's reference desk.
Anyone eligible to have a card in the Rock Island and Milan/Blackhawk township library districts can obtain up to five packets for free. A person need not have a library card to participate.
The idea is to furnish seeds people can plant in their garden and then, after they’ve grown the plant, harvest the seeds out of them and return seeds to the library.
"I am so enthused about this program because I love the opportunity to offer something unique to the community of Rock Island," Rock Island reference librarian Jason Kirchofer said.
"The purpose of the seed library is to expand library resources out of the physical building and into the community," he said. "We want to encourage people to try something new, learn, teach and share with others."
Returning seeds after harvest is not a requirement, said Lisa Lockheart, a spokesperson for the library.
"We just ask that you make a sincere effort (to grow them and return with some seeds)," she said.
"For some people, the seed saving is going to be a new thing," she said. "Others may find it difficult to harvest seeds from particular plants. There’s no penalty for unsuccessful seed saving."
Bringing seeds back to the library will help perpetuate the first-year program.
"What keeps the cycle going is the constantly renewable resource," Lockheart said.
Seeds need to be gathered and labeled per instructions given at the library. There will be a class on seed saving toward midsummer, Ms. Lockheart said.
The Seed Library will be introduced at a program at 6 p.m. April 2 at the downtown library, 401 19th St. The program will include guidelines for returning reproduced seeds and what’s expected in terms of quality. Annissa Groe of the Rock Island Horticultural Society will speak.
Libraries today are not just for books, Lockheart said. "We share a lot of things," she said. "For example, we share cake pans. That’s an example of a non-traditional item."
"It’s a different way of looking at how libraries meet community needs," Lockheart said. "It’s an interesting way to connect people.
"Gardeners are a group that like to share ideas and sometimes share plants," she said. "This kind of goes back to the library mission of connecting people and connecting them to shared resources that we can make available."