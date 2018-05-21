A TIF package worth $800,000 will allow McLaughlin Body Company to consolidate operations and renovate the former International Harvester Farmall Works.
The company plans to invest $10 million into renovating the facility which was built in the 1930s.
"It shows our long-term commitment to stay here in Rock Island and I think it is going to be a great benefit not only for McLaughlin Body Company. We certainly appreciate the support from the city, but also for this community as well," Bob Anderson, of McLaughlin, said.
McLaughlin Body Company will consolidate its operations from East Moline into the Rock Island location, located in the former Farmall Works at 350 44th St.
Mayor Mike Thoms said the company also has a facility in North Carolina and there was potential that the jobs could have moved there instead.
"This is a large dollar amount, there's no doubt about it," Mayor Thoms said. "But their family is making a much larger commitment financially themselves personally. It is privately held and so they are putting a lot on the line also."
The issue of cannabis came up twice on the agenda Monday night.
Council members voted 5-1 to approve a resolution that urges state and federal elected officials to legalize and tax recreational marijuana. Alderman Virgil Mayberry cast the lone no vote, and Alderman Stephen Tollenaer was absent.
Mayor Thoms called the proposal "a slippery slope"
Also on the agenda was an amendment to the Car Owner Responsibility Assignment that was approved 6-0 eliminate enforcement when there is 10 grams or less of the substance in the vehicle.
In other business, a proposed list of 27 city-owned properties to be included in a program that sells the properties for just $5 and waives all real estate closing costs and building permit fees was approved 6-0.
Chandler Poole, community and economic development director, said that the city already has 20 people who have come forward seeking more information on the program. Details on a home builders fair, which will feature lenders and home builders for those interested in the lots, will be held on June 12, Mr. Poole. Details on time and place are coming soon, he said.
According to director of finance Stephanie Mason, if the city were to leave everything from the 2018 budget with no major changes made and apply that to the 2019 budget, the city would still be $1.3 million short. She informed council members during a study session held before the city council meeting.