Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A good Monday to all. You're gonna love the forecasts for Monday and Tuesday from the National Weather Service. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Some sun and warmer

+5 
NWS: Weather summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

What more could one ask for?

• Seven day forecast

2. Davenport road work update

+5 
Traffic cones

Here's the latest in road work projects happening in the city of Davenport.

• Jersey Ridge Road: Beginning today, the northbound lanes of Jersey Ridge Road will be closed between Elm Street and East Central Park Avenue. Traffic will be routed head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

• West Central Park Avenue: Beginning today, West Central Park will be closed between Gaines Street and Western Avenue for water and sewer line work. The work is expected to be completed by April 30. Drivers are advised to follow the signed detour. Delays are possible.

•  Locust Street: Pavement and sewer improvements on East Locust Street between Kenwood Avenue and Eastmere Drive are anticipated to begin April 30. Work will begin with stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements, followed by removal and replacement of the asphalt overlay.

At least one lane of travel in each direction on East Locust Street will be maintained at all times during construction. Side streets along this stretch will be closed at Locust for the entirety of the project.

Work is estimated to be completed by Sept. 7.

• Work continues on Division Street, East 5th Street, Federal Street, Lombard Street, River Drive, West 65th Street, Rockingham Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

3. Illinois 78 resurfacing in Morrison

+5 
road work sign
Buy Now

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that pavement resurfacing is planned for Illinois 78 in Morrison from South Cherry Street to just south of Academic Drive. Work will start at 7 a.m., today, and should be completed by the end of May.

Illinois 78 traffic to be detoured onto south Cherry Street and East Park Street through Wednesday.

4. Under new ownership, Renwick Mansion starts new traditions

+5 
042318-qct-qca-renwick-mansion-002
Buy Now

Since Dane and Sarah Moulton purchased the historic Renwick Mansion in Davenport, they have opened it up to comedy shows, rock concerts, ghost-hunting expeditions and costume parties. 

When Dane Moulton used to ride his bike up and down Tremont Avenue in Davenport as a kid, he always made sure to sneak a glance at the mansion towering over the hillside. 

He’d think to himself, “I wonder what’s going on in there?”

For Moulton, who grew up less than 1-mile away from the Renwick Mansion, there was plenty of mystery surrounding the property built in 1877 by lumber baron William Renwick.

“I’ve always been fascinated by it,” he said. “There’s nothing else like it.”

Moulton eventually got to see inside the historic mansion when he attended family weddings there. He never imagined, though, that he’d one day hold its keys.

It's our from our Follow-up Files. Read more.

5. Q-C Sports Hall of Fame: 'Longshot' Lingner was an elite long snapper

+5 
Adam at Alleman Track the Put.jpg
Buy Now

Adam Lingner became the first Alleman athlete to place in a field event at the state track meet when he finished eighth in the shot put in 1979.

Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame

Here are the members of the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. Visit qctimes.com/hall for more.

1 of 99