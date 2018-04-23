Here's the latest in road work projects happening in the city of Davenport.
Former Rock Island Alleman athlete Adam Lingner is one of this year's inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
1 of 99
Inducted: 2011
All-state basketball player at Moline High School. First team All-Big Ten at Iowa in 1992, second team in '91 and '93. Finished as Big Ten career leader in blocked shots (365). Collected 1,779 points (No. 3 in Iowa history) and 811 rebounds (No. 7) from 1990-93. No. 1 draft pick of Boston in 1993. Played four years in NBA for Celtics, Raptors and Bucks, then played eight years in overseas leagues.
Grew up in Preston, Iowa. Won Iowa high school state championships in both shot put and discus. Set world records in shot put indoors in 1971 and outdoors in 1973. Member of 1972, ’76 and ’80 U.S. Olympic teams. Gold medalist in ’71 Pan-Am Games. Five-time winner of Drake Relays.
Founder and longtime coach of Pena’s Davenport Boxing Club. Coach of 1981 U.S. Junior Olympic team. State and region Golden Glove coach of the year many times. Member of National Golden Gloves Hall of Fame. Amateur coach for professional standouts Michael Nunn and Antwun Echols.
Multi-sport athlete at Davenport Central and St. Ambrose. Assistant coach on Central state championship volleyball team in 1981. Head coach at Central for four years before becoming first head coach at Davenport North, where she went 597-316 in 27 years with state titles in 1988 and ’97 and eight other state tournament appearances. Iowa coach of the year in ’97. MAC coach of the year nine times in first 18 years.
First Quad-Citian to earn spot on LPGA Tour. Among top 100 money-winners in five of first seven years on tour. As amateur, won Iowa Junior Open, Des Moines Open, Waterloo Junior Open, Quad-City Women’s Amateur and Iowa Women’s Open. Voted Iowa State University female athlete of the year in 1996.
Former Davenport West athlete served as head women’s basketball coach at Toledo (1988-95) and Iowa State (1995-present). Previously was assistant at William Penn, Fresno State and Notre Dame. Went 166-53 at Toledo and has won more games (434) than any coach in any sport in ISU history. Overall career record of 600-259. In 27 years as head coach, has won 17 or more games 26 times.
Head baseball coach at Davenport Central for 25 years (1960-84). Won six state titles, four at Central and two at Corwith-Wesley. Finished second at state three times. Career record of 588-231. Member of Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. National coach of the year in 1980. As minor league pitcher, won 21 games in both 1948 and 1950.
Highly successful football coach for 17 years at Geneseo High School and 16 years at Augustana College. Compiled record of 146-21-4 at Geneseo from 1962-78, winning 52 straight games and three straight state titles (1976-78). Went 146-23-1 at Augustana from 1979-94, winning four straight NCAA Division III titles (1983-86) and going 60 consecutive games without losing. Named CCIW coach of the year nine times, and award is now named in his honor. Voted into College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
Football and track star at Rock Island High School in 1956 and ’57. Helped Western Illinois to back-to-back undefeated football seasons in 1960 and ’61. Starting cornerback for Buffalo Bills 1962-69 and Denver Broncos in 1970. Member of AFL championship teams in 1964 and ’65. Had 23 career interceptions.
Multi-sport athlete at Moline High School. Three-year starter in football at University of Illinois. Captain and first-team All-Big Ten in 1992. First-round draft choice of Houston Oilers (13th pick overall) in 1993. Longtime starting left tackle for Oilers/Tennessee Titans. Played in 2001 Pro Bowl and Super Bowl XXXIV.
All-Western Illinois football player at Prophetstown. Four-time letterman as defensive lineman at Iowa, serving as captain in 1992. Served as assistant coach at Iowa, Kansas State and Wisconsin before becoming head coach at Wisconsin at age of 36. Winningest first-year head coach in Big Ten history, leading Badgers to 12-1 record in 2006, then guided them to Rose Bowl following 2010 season. Now head coach at Arkansas.
Helped Davenport High School to three straight state basketball titles in 1950-52. Became all-time scoring and rebounding leader at University of Tennessee, averaging 19.1 ppg and 10.6 ppg over four-year career. Holds three Tennessee free-throw records. Selected by Minneapolis Lakers in 1956 NBA Draft. Member of Iowa Basketball Hall of Fame.
Volleyball, softball, track and basketball star at Bettendorf High School. Two-time All-American in volleyball at Nebraska (1983-84). Only player ever to be three-time Big Eight tournament MVP. Four-time member of U.S. national team and alternate on 1988 Olympic team. Assistant coach on 1995 Nebraska team that won NCAA title. Coach/trainer for several college and junior teams.
Longtime coach in girls basketball and softball at Pleasant Valley. More combined coaching victories than any woman in Iowa high school history. Compiled 661-317 record in softball, 322-184 in basketball. Member of IGCA Hall of Fame for both sports. Organized first women’s basketball team at Northern Iowa. Member of UNI Hall of Fame. Won 12 varsity letters at Bedford (Iowa) High School.
Four-time state champion wrestler at Clinton High School (1984-87) with 128-0 career record. Six-time junior national champion. Fourth at 126 pounds in NCAA meet at Iowa State in 1989. Coach at Mount St. Clare College, Clinton, and Bettendorf. Coached Bettendorf to four state titles as of 2015 (two dual, two traditional). Member of Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Olympic bronze medalist in four-man bobsled in 2002. Alternate on 1998 Olympic team. Eight-time Mid-Continent Conference track champion at Eastern Illinois. NCAA 400-meter hurdles champion in 1992. Two-time All-American. Silver medalist in 1999 Pan American Games decathlon. Fifth in 2000 Olympic trials. Now track coach at University of Northern Iowa.
Two-time Olympian in bobsled. Finished 12th in four-man bobsled in 1998 and ninth in two-man in 2002. Mid-Continent Conference track athlete of the year at Eastern Illinois in 1992. All-American in 1991. Silver medalist in decathlon at 1994 Olympic Sports Festival. Bronze medalist at 1993 World University Games. Now CEO of U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.
Career record of 410-418 in 39 years as head basketball coach at Davenport West (1966-2004) and North Scott (2005-06). Led West to Iowa state titles in 1971 and 1994 with ‘94 team going 24-0. Led Falcons to eight state tournament appearances. Member of Iowa high school Hall of Fame. Three-year football letterman at Coe College.
Winning pitcher in 1954 baseball All-Star Game. Was 12-10 with 3.22 ERA with Washington Senators in 1954. Career record of 29-39 in eight seasons in majors with Senators, Red Sox, Cardinals, Colt 45s, White Sox and Orioles. Threw two no-hitters in minors in 1952. Once struck out 21 batters in seven-inning game at East Moline High School.
Sportswriter at Quad-City Times for 37 years, retiring in 2006. Formerly worked for newspapers in Muscatine, Oskaloosa and Marshalltown, Iowa. Winner of numerous awards, including Iowa’s sportswriter of the year by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.
Record of 401-257 in 32 years as basketball coach at LeClaire, Wilton and Davenport Central, 1952-85. Won state title at Central in 1970. Later served as athletic director at Central for 14 years. Played semi-pro baseball in seven decades with Muscatine Red Sox. Member of IHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame. Executive secretary of Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Fixture in the local high school coaching ranks for 33 years, all at Rock Island Alleman. Compiled overall record of 491-335 with four seasons of 20 or more wins. His 1963-64 team put on a late surge to advance to final four of state tournament. Alleman gym is now named for him. Was standout athlete at St. Ambrose and Streator (Ill.) High School.
Led Rock Island basketball team to two-year record of 47-7 (1957-58). Became all-time leading scorer at Iowa with 1,522 points (21.2 ppg). Named All-Big Ten in 1961 and ’62, All-American in ’62. Played 14 seasons in NBA (1962-76), 11 with the Boston Celtics. Played for five NBA championship teams and scored 10,898 points. Spent 31 years as head coach with Milwaukee, Golden State, Dallas and New York Knicks. Winningest coach in NBA history with 1,335-1,063 record.
Sports and news anchor for 38 years at WHBF in Rock Island while also doing radio work on WKBF. Retired in 2000. Play-by-play voice of Rock Island High School basketball and football for many years. Worked in Texas, South Dakota and Freeport, Ill., before coming to Quad-Cities in 1962.
Head basketball coach at Rock Island High School from 1981-2000. Winner of 643 games in career. Led Rocks to Elite Eight of Illinois state tournament eight times and Final Four in 1988, ’89 and ’95. Also served as head coach at Lincoln (Ill.) High School and Dodge City (Kan.) Junior College and assistant coach at Kansas.
Standout basketball and track athlete at Davenport West High School. Director since 1980 of Quad-City Times Bix 7, largest non-marathon road race in Midwest for more than quarter century. Named national race director of the year in 1993. Founding father of Professional Road Runners Organization.
Davenport native became fullback on legendary Four Horsemen backfield at Notre Dame. Was biggest of the “horsemen” but also possessed great speed. Scored three touchdowns in 1925 Rose Bowl, two on interceptions. Served as football coach at Columbia College (now Loras), Duquesne and Notre Dame. Was 47-13-3 in seven years (1934-40) at Notre Dame. Served as commissioner of NFL for five years (1940-46).
Four-time state high school wrestling champion at Maquoketa (1993-96) with career record of 144-0. Four-time NCAA Division I All-American at Iowa. Finished third in 1998 and ’99, NCAA champion in 2000 and ’01. College career record of 120-13. Undefeated as junior, won 65 of last 66 matches. Big Ten wrestler of the year as senior in 2001. Head coach at Augustana College.
Former Clinton, Iowa, resident was the first black athlete to play football in the Big Ten. Named to Iowa’s all-time team and a member of the National Football Foundation and Helms Athletic Foundation halls of fame. Named first-team All-Big Ten three straight times and a consensus All-American tackle in 1921. Played pro football for 10 years, many of them with the Rock Island Independents. Later became circuit court judge.
Illinois state swimming champion for Moline High School in 200 freestyle in 1968, 100 free in 1969. Was 15-time All-American at Indiana. Big Ten 200 champion in 1970. Part of NCAA champion 800 relay in 1973. Swam prelims of 400 and 800 gold medal relays in 1972 Olympics. Head men’s and women’s coach at Kentucky for 22 years. Member of Indiana Swimming Hall of Fame.
Won eight letters in four sports at Davenport High School. Member of the 1964 U.S. Olympic track team. Won national junior college high jump championship in 1961 and NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump titles at University of Arizona in 1964. Charter member of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. Broke long jump and triple jump records in ’64 Drake Relays.
Lifelong resident of Davenport was one of first two black players to play for Chicago Cubs in 1953. Spent eight years in major leagues with Cubs and Pirates, batting .265. Made National League All-Star team in 1955. Member of Pirates’ 1960 world championship team. First black manager for major league-affiliated minor league team at Batavia, N.Y., in 1961. Served as coach with Pirates and as scout with Pittsburgh for 20 years. All-state basketball player at Davenport High School in 1943.
Earned 14 varsity letters at Davenport’s St. Ambrose Academy (now Assumption High School) in baseball, basketball, football and track. Made all-state in three sports. Captained both baseball and basketball teams at University of Notre Dame in 1959. Played minor league baseball in Chicago White Sox organization. Served as general manager of Quad-City Angels. Served as assistant executive director of NCAA.
Moline resident was all-state football and baseball player at Rock Island Alleman in 1953. Attended Northwestern University. Major-league catcher and first baseman from 1959 to 1969 with Cardinals, Braves, Phillies, Red Sox and Cubs. Batted .246 with 93 home runs in 786 games. Hit 10 or more home runs in a season five times, including 21 with the Braves in 1965.
Football and track star at Davenport High School in 1930s. All-Big Ten and All-American football player at Minnesota. Finished third in 1940 Heisman balloting and was MVP of 1941 College All-Star Game. Played three years with N.Y. Giants. Later the successful head football coach at Rock Island High School.
Native of Lost Nation, Iowa, and longtime resident of Clinton, Iowa. American League batting champion with .358 average in 1906. Had 208 hits, 20 triples and 35 stolen bases in 1906. Career average of .301 in seven seasons as outfielder with St. Louis Browns. Batted .405 for Milwaukee in American Association in 1904. Later owned Lincoln team in Western League.
Highly successful football coach at both high school and college levels. Was 65-29-12 at Augustana College from 1928 to 1940. Later directed Rock Island High School to 201-75-21 record with 17 conference championships and six undefeated teams. Retired as coach in 1961 and as athletic director in 1969. Was All-American as player at Minnesota before becoming youngest college football coach in the country in 1928.
Part of powerhouse track teams at Davenport High School. Helped the Blue Devils to three state titles 1950-52. Won state half-mile championship as junior and senior. Co-captain of track team at University of Iowa. Coached Davenport Central for more than 30 years, winning 10 state titles in track and one in cross country. Elected to Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1981.
Became one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour in the 1950s and early ’60s. Best known for victory in the 1955 U.S. Open in San Francisco, where he beat Ben Hogan by four strokes in an 18-hole playoff. Won two other PGA events (1960 Phoenix Open and 1961 Bakersfield Open). Finished among PGA’s top 60 money-winners eight times in nine years (1955-63).
Helped Davenport High to state titles in baseball (1942), football (1941) and basketball (1941) and also ran track. First four-time basketball letterman in school history. All-Big Ten basketball and baseball player at Iowa. Led basketball team to 17-1 record in 1944-45 and batted .414 for baseball team in 1945. Basketball coach at Iowa Wesleyan (1953-59) and Nevada (1959-72).
Multi-sport star at Davenport Central. All-Big Eight tight end at Nebraska. Third-round draft choice of New York Giants in 1983. Played 12 seasons in NFL with Oilers, 49ers and Raiders, catching 181 passes for 1,980 yards. Worked as artist, writer, film adviser and sports psychologist in post-playing career.
High school All-American football player at Davenport High School in 1957. Led team to 26-0-1 record in three years. Helped Blue Devils to state basketball championship in 1958. All-American and two-time All-Big Eight end at Colorado in 1960 and ’61. No. 1 draft choice of New York Giants in 1962. Played linebacker for 10 years in NFL with the Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Member of Davenport and Quad-City Times staff for more than four decades. Served as sports editor from 1945 to 1964, became executive sports editor when Times merged with Davenport Daily Democrat in 1964, and served as sports editor again from 1967 to 1977. Won media awards from Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
All-State basketball player at Moline High School in 1953. NAIA All-American at Beloit (Wis.) College. Head coach at Hinsdale South, Rich Central, Rock Island, Quincy and Moline. Won 64 straight games at Quincy in early 1980s and 588 in his career. Quincy team won state championship in 1981 and finished second in 1979.
Longtime track and football coach at Davenport High School. Won 75 percent of games as football coach from 1923 to 1945, including two unbeaten seasons and eight one-loss seasons. In 38 years as track coach, won 15 state titles and came close on 12 other occasions. Helped design plans for Brady Street Stadium and started Davenport Relays track meet, which now bears his name.
Head basketball coach at Augustana for 15 years (1969-84). Career record of 314-99, 157-16 at home. Led Vikings to three third-place national finishes and second place in 1981 NCAA Division III tournament. Won six CCIW titles and had 11 postseason appearances.
One of the most successful high school football coaches in Iowa history at Davenport Central. Compiled career record of 156-66-9 in 24 years. Won state titles in 1962, ’66, ’73, ’76 and ’83. Also won state titles in wrestling at Davenport High School in 1954 and ’56. Later served as athletic director at St. Ambrose University.
Two-time all-state football and basketball player at Davenport Central. Basketball star at University of North Dakota. Played tight end for four years in NFL with New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. Community activist for many years, including service on Davenport School Board.
Standout golfer at Moline High School. All-American on Oklahoma State team that won NCAA title in 1963. Turned pro in 1968 and played in 180 PGA Tour events. Won 1972 Western Open. Finished second at PGA and fifth at Masters in 1972, third in 1973 Masters. Played in 1972 World Cup in Australia. Forced to retire by injury in 1978. Operator of golf school in West Virginia.
Won seven varsity letters at Davenport Central. State pentathlon champion in 1970, hurdles champion in ’71. Rushed for 1,661 yards in University of Iowa football career. No. 2 draft choice of Dallas in 1976 NFL draft. Played seven years in NFL with Cowboys, Broncos and Packers. Played in Super Bowl XII. Member of Iowa Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
Iowa high school wrestling champion at 138 pounds in 1960. Also lettered in football and golf at Davenport High School. Two-time letterman in wrestling at Princeton. Honored for contributions to sport by two wrestling halls of fame. U.S. congressman from Iowa for 15 terms (1977-2007).
Galesburg, Ill., native was All-Big Ten baseball player at University of Iowa. Spent 16 years as catcher with Rangers, Brewers, Royals and Cubs. Rangers' all-time leader in games played, at-bats, and hits. Caught 1,927 games and has third-highest fielding percentage in major league history. Earned six Gold Glove awards, made American League All-Star team in 1974, ’78 and ’84.
Holds modern-day National League record for innings pitched and for most complete game doubleheaders. Earned the name “Iron Man” because he worked in foundries during the off-season. Born in Henry County, Ill., in 1871. Won 246 games in 10 major league seasons (1899-1908), mostly with New York Giants. Also won 239 games in minor leagues. Pitched and won both ends of doubleheader three times in August 1903. Managed and pitched in minor leagues until age of 54. Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.
All state in both football and basketball at Rock Island High School. All-Big Ten receiver at Northwestern. Drafted by the New York Giants in 1955. Assistant football coach at Western Illinois and in the pros with Boston and New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. Youngest head coach in pro football with Bills 1966-68. Architect of Broncos “Orange Crush” defense 1969-88.
Multi-sport athlete at Connellsville (Pa.) High School. Football star at Notre Dame in 1943, ’46 and ’47. First-team All-American his last two years. Winner of Heisman Trophy in ’47. Quarterback for Chicago Bears 1948-51, earning All-Pro honors in 1950. Member of National Football Foundation Hall of Fame. Resident of Quad-Cities since 1954.
Served as sports editor of the Davenport Morning Democrat, a predecessor of the Quad-City Times, for 43 years. Officiated thousands of football and basketball games and boxing matches. Was famous for his “Dear Joe” columns, which published thousands of letters from servicemen during World War II. Called all of his acquaintances “Coach.” Davenport Municipal Stadium was renamed in his honor shortly after his death in 1970.
Head swimming coach at Muscatine High School since 1964. Won boys state titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Won girls state titles in 1982 and 1985. Also coached boys to three third-place state finishes in three different decades. Close to 400 dual meet wins in 50 years as head coach. Former University of Minnesota swimmer.
Outstanding high school athlete at Davenport Assumption. All-Big Ten and All-American wide receiver at Iowa in 1964-65. Career totals of 102 catches, 1,478 yards, 4 touchdowns. Team MVP in 1964, captain in 1965. Played six seasons with Miami Dolphins (1966-71). Had 58 receptions and 11 touchdowns for Miami in 1968. Caught 136 passes and scored 17 touchdowns in pro career.
Set game, season and career records for passes attempted and completed, touchdown passes, yards passing and total offense at Augustana College. Scored 1,000 points as a basketball player at Augie. Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 1971 draft. In 16 NFL seasons, passed for 32,838 yards and completed almost 60 percent of his passes. Named NFL Player of the Year in 1982 when he guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl.
Helped the Green Bay Packers to world championships in 1975, ’76 and ’77 during 10-year stint as their starting center. All-State center at Rock Island High School in 1959. Led Wisconsin to its first Rose Bowl appearance in 1963. Named academic All-American and played in East-West Shrine Game, Hula Bowl and College All-Star Game.
All-state in both football and basketball at Clinton High School. MVP of state basketball tournament and won state hurdles title in 1953. All-American quarterback at Iowa in 1956. MVP of 1957 Rose Bowl. MVP of Big Ten, finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting. Also lettered in track. Led Winnipeg Blue Bombers to four Grey Cups in 11 years in Canadian Football League.
Multi-sport star at Muscatine High School. Basketball standout at St. Ambrose University. Member of U.S. Olympic women’s handball team in 1988, ’92 and ’96. Played in U.S. Olympic Sports Festival eight times. Named 1989 U.S. team handball female player of the year. Most valuable player in national championships in 1989 and ’90.
Helped Rock Island Alleman to three Illinois state softball titles (1992-94). Set state records for career shutouts (66), no-hitters (20) and perfect games (8). In 1994, had 0.15 ERA, 336 strikeouts (only 12 walks) and 12 straight shutouts. Pitched no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in 1994 state title game. Career totals of 1,056 strikeouts, 80 wins. Won 29 games with career ERA of 2.47 at Loyola University.
Star lineman helped St. Ambrose to undefeated football season as junior in 1949. Returned to SAU in middle 1950s and over span of more than 40 years, served as athletic director, P.E. director, head coach in football, basketball and tennis; assistant coach in basketball, football and baseball. Inducted into SAU Hall of Fame in 1979.
First team all-state in leading Davenport Central to state volleyball title and 33-0 record in 1981. Four-year starter at Iowa, two-time team MVP, All-Big Ten in 1985. Head volleyball coach at St. Ambrose, Butler, Duke and Iowa State. Her 1987 St. Ambrose team was 46-11. Executive director of Colorado Positive Coaching Alliance.
Record of 169-36 in six years as women’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose (1984-90). Made NAIA tournament four straight years, Final Four in 1989 and 1990. NAIA Converse Coach of the Year in 1990. Head coach at Drake from 1990-2000, compiling 187-106 record. Head coach at Iowa from 2000 to present, with record of 304-174. Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2001, 2008 and 2010. Career record of 660-316.
Won national wrestling title as a senior at Rock Island Alleman in 1973. Two-time NCAA runner-up at Michigan. World Cup silver medalist and outstanding wrestler at 1980 U.S. Olympic trials. Winner of three national championships. Served two years as head coach at Oregon State before rebuilding Illinois program into one of nation’s best.
State wrestling champion at Moline High School in 1997 (145 pounds) and 1998 (152). Won 158 matches in high school, 79 in a row. Was 1996 cadet national champion and 1998 junior national champion. Two-time Big Ten champion, three-time All-American at Illinois. College record of 120-14. NCAA champion in 2003. Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year in 2003.
Raced in Indianapolis 500 eight times, finished as high as third. Davenport native won four midget championships and in 1977 became the first driver ever to win 80 midget races. Returned to racing nine months after a near-fatal accident in 1965 that required amputation of some of his fingers. Was dubbed “Miraculous Mel” for his comeback.
Began coaching football at Bettendorf High School in 1960, becoming head coach in 1971. Held position for 29 years with won-loss record of 228-72-1. Won 30 games in a row from 1991 to 1993. Steered Bulldogs to five state championships, in 1981, ’87, ’88, ’91 and ’92. Native of Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Most successful boxer ever to come out of the Quad-Cities. Davenport native had amateur record of 168-8 and was alternate on 1984 U.S. Olympic team. Won his first 36 professional fights and won International Boxing Federation middleweight title in 1988. Later also won NABF and WBA super middleweight championships. Finished pro career with record of 58-4 with 37 knockouts.
Muscatine native was named to American Bowling Congress Hall of Fame. Won prestigious Petersen Classic in 1968. Named Pro Bowlers Association Rookie of the Year in 1976. Won five PBA events and six regional events in seven years on tour. Won 1977 PBA Tournament of Champions. Ranks among top 10 career averages in ABC events.
First-team all-state basketball player at Muscatine High School in 1944. Four-year letterman at University of Iowa (1944-48). First-team All-American and Big Ten MVP in 1948. Led Hawkeyes in scoring as junior and senior. Played three years in NBA, including two with Tri-City Blackhawks. Coached Waterloo East to 1974 state title and eight state tournament appearances.
Standout wrestler at Bettendorf High School and Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Five-time world champion in Ultimate Fighting. Founded Miletich Fighting Systems in 1997. Pioneer in and among foremost masters of Mixed Martial Arts. Holds black belts in Karate and Jiu-Jitsu. Winner of U.S. Muay-Thai kickboxing title.
Won seven Iowa state basketball championships while coaching Davenport High School for 26 seasons. Had a career record of 541-111 and produced 24 first-team all-state players. Nicknamed “Mr. Basketball” for his winning ways and “Mr. Spats” because he wore spats to all of his games. Retired from coaching in 1954 at the age of 60.
Cross country coach at Augustana since 1966, track coach since 1969. Has won 12 CCIW track titles and two cross country titles. Teams placed in top 10 of NCAA Division III meet 10 times in cross country, 16 times in track, including runnerup finishes in 1975 and ’81. National coach of the year in 2008. Coached 22 individual NCAA champions in track and field. Member of USTFCCCA Hall of Fame.
Iowa high school state wrestling champion at 185 pounds for Assumption in 1979. High school career record of 74-11. Won USA Junior Freestyle title at 191.5 pounds in 1979. Three-time Big Ten champion at 190 (1981, ’82, ‘84). NCAA champion at 190 pounds in 1982. U.S. freestyle Senior Open champion at 198 in 1983. Has won multiple state championships as wrestling coach at Assumption.
Men’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose since 1984 and athletic director since 1994. Career coaching record of 605-430 with 18 20-win seasons. Team won 32 games and made Final Four of NAIA tournament in 2004. Set assist record for game (21), season (276) and career (712) as player at SAU. Led Clinton St. Mary’s to state high school championship in 1975.
First-team All-State football player at Davenport Central in 1978. Rushed for 353 yards in state playoff game. Earned All-Big Eight honors at Nebraska. No. 2 draft pick of San Francisco 49ers in 1983. Set NFL record with three TDs in 1985 Super Bowl. Became first NFL player ever to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving in the same season in 1985. Rushed for 8,189 yards in NFL career (1,502 in 1988), caught 566 passes for 4,911 yards, scored 73 touchdowns.
Former Moline High School athlete was All-Big Ten offensive lineman on Iowa Rose Bowl team in 1981. First-round draft choice of Green Bay Packers in 1982 (No. 22 overall). Started 132 games in 11 years with the Packers (1982-92) and one with Philadelphia Eagles (1993). Among top 20 on Packers’ all-time list in games played (162).
Local auto racing icon for 56 years. Won 504 feature races, including 42 in 1974. Illinois state champion in 1973, ’74 and ’76. Tri-State champ in ’74. Drove Camaro called “Old Blue.” Other wins at Dixon Memorial (1974), Firecracker 50 (1975), PBF 100 and Quincy Last Chance race (1976) and EMS-Florida-Mason-Dixie Challenge (1977).
State champion swimmer and nationally competitive tennis player and rifle shooter in 1950s. Coached Davenport West to state honors in synchronized swimming, gymnastics and field hockey. Voted to IGHSAU Swimming Hall of Fame. YMCA water polo All-American and player-coach of national championship team in 1967. National AAU chairman of women’s water polo committee.
Three-sport star at Rock Island High School. Helped Rocks to fourth-place finish in 1952 state basketball tourney. Helped Iowa to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1955 and ’56. Also three-year starter in baseball for Hawkeyes. Youngest head coach in Big Ten history (age 24) at Iowa in 1958. Compiled 72-69 record in six years as coach.
Iowa state wrestling champion at 133 pounds for Davenport High School in 1954. NCAA champion at 147 pounds for University of Iowa in 1957. Later served as head wrestling coach and assistant track and football coach at Rock Island Alleman. First black state champion in Iowa and first black head coach and wrestling official in the Quad-Cities.
Worked as football official in AFL and NFL from 1959 to 1975. Officiated 10 conference championship games and Super Bowl V. Longtime basketball official in high school and college ranks, working in Missouri Valley Conference and doing NAIA finals 16 straight years. Spent seven years in NBA. Umpired Big Ten baseball for 20 years. Lettered in football and basketball at Davenport High School.
Helped Moline High School basketball team to 16-0 conference record in 1964-65. Averaged 23 ppg as junior at Bradley University. Fourth-round draft choice of Boston Celtics. Played for Celtics (1969-74, 1975-78), Milwaukee Bucks (1974-75) and Buffalo Braves (1975) in NBA. Part of world championship teams in 1974 and 1976.
Collected 4,317 yards and 450 points in leading Bettendorf to Iowa state football titles in 1991 and 1992. Had 250 yards and 4 TDs in 1992 state championship game. Iowa high school player of the year in both football and soccer. Rushed for 1,691 yards as senior at Iowa in 1997. Fourth-round draft choice of Jacksonville Jaguars in 1998. Had NFL career prematurely shortened by injuries.
Graduate of Alleman High School and Western Illinois. Sports anchor at KWQC for more than 25 years after 12 years at WQAD. Retired in 2014. Long-time anchor of telecasts of Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. First TV voice of University of Iowa basketball. Two-time letterman in basketball and baseball at Alleman. Baseball letterman at WIU. Member of Alleman and IBCA Hall of Fames.
Among winningest high school tennis coaches in Illinois history. Won more than 500 matches, 27 conference titles and one state title in 37 years as boys coach at Moline. Coached Maroons’ girls team for 15 years, winning 11 league crowns. Illinois tennis coach of the year in 1992. National coach of the year in 1994. Played tennis and basketball at Loras College 1963-67.
Pioneer of girls high school sports in the Quad-Cities. Was driving force behind the beginning of girls sports in Davenport school system. Commissioner and executive secretary of the Mississippi Athletic Conference for 11 years. Former administrator coordinating secondary physical education in Davenport.
Former Wilton High School athlete was All-Big Ten football player at University of Iowa in 1963. Played linebacker in National Football League for 16 years with Detroit Lions (1964-66), Pittsburgh Steelers (1967) and Minnesota Vikings (1968-79). Leader of Minnesota defense that allowed less than 10 points per game in 1969 and ’70. Played in four Super Bowls, in 1970, ’74, ’75 and ’79.
Longtime Moline resident served as president of National League from 1951 through 1969. Elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame posthumously in 1979. Began as president of Moline Plough Boys of Three-I league in 1919 and later worked in executive positions with Western League, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. Served as Reds’ general manager for 14 years before becoming NL president.
Named center fielder on all-time St. Louis Browns team. Batted .311 in 11-year major league career (1915-27), reaching a high of .355 in 1920. Had 170 or more hits in eight straight seasons. Once held 13 American League fielding records. Born in Cable, Ill., and died in Orion, Ill.
