Division Street in Davenport will be closed between Florence and Lombard streets for an emergency sewer lateral repair beginning today.
Work was postponed due to the weather. It is estimated work will be completed by Monday.
Drivers should use the posted detour. (See map)
3. Friends of Floreciente win honors
Annisa Wanat and Maria Ontiveros are sharing the 2018 Eddy Award for revitalization from River Action Inc., Davenport. Wanat is program director for Global Communities and Ontiveros is president/director of Mercado on Fifth. Both are working to reinvigorate the Floreciente neighborhood in Moline and improve the lives of people living there. Read their stories.
4. Man indicted on Davenport, Iowa City bank robbery charges
An Iowa City man was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on two counts of bank robbery in connection with robberies in December in Davenport and Iowa City.
Tyson Anthony Michael Hathaway, 34, faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.
Federal prosecutors on March 29 filed a criminal complaint; the case was unsealed Wednesday once a federal grand jury returned an indictment.
At 12:07 p.m. Dec. 12, Davenport police responded to a bank robbery at Northwest Bank and Trust in the 1400 block of West Locust Street.
The criminal complaint filed in the federal case states that Hathaway entered the bank and handed a handwritten note to a teller that demanded money.
The teller gave him $9,809 before he fled the bank.
While he was being interrogated about a second bank robbery in Iowa City on Dec. 29, Hathaway admitted he robbed the bank and split the proceeds with a male accomplice.
According to the federal bank, Hathaway entered U.S. Bank on William Street about 11:42 a.m. Dec. 29 and handed a note to the teller, demanding money.
He fled with $3,806 in cash. He was arrested following a traffic crash on Interstate 80.
Hathaway was charged initially in Johnson County with second-degree robbery. The charge was dismissed earlier this month.
A second man, Lemarkis Duane Hobson, 34, of Cedar Rapids, was also charged in Johnson County with second-degree robbery. In February, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree aiding and abetting a robbery, an aggravated misdemeanor. He will be sentenced next month.
5. What factory was at Sylvan Slough?
A Quad-City Times posed the following guestion to "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker: "I was reading the article about the Sylvan Island project. It mentioned "Sylvan Slough." I've rode by there on my bike and noticed an old, abandoned factory that is now a park. Any ideas on who owned the factory and what it made?"Read Roy's response.
6. Rock Island extends free leaf collection
The City of Rock Island is extending free leaf collection to April 27. The free leaf bags are available until Friday at the various locations throughout the city. (See list of sites at left.)
Residents will only be given a maximum of 20 bags per day. Residents must provide proof of Rock Island residence through a photo ID or official mail in order to receive free bags.
The bags provided by the City may only be used during this Free Leaf Collection Program or in future Free Leaf Collection.
Today's gallery: Retro Thursday: Protesting in the Q-C
Anti-this, anti-that protests, student walkouts and peace rallies, across the U.S. have made headlines recently. While the Quad-Cities is not immune to protesting, we thought it might be fun to look at the type of protests your parents or grandparents might have been involved in that made Quad-City headlines back in their day.