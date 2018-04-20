Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss smiles as he sits with local media members gathered around a table at the Blackhawk Hotel to film a spot Quad-Cities Big Table initiative in Davenport on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday, while being mostly cloudy, will see a high near 59 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
Note, no rain or snow or wintry mix in this forecast.
2. Join us at the Big Table
You're invited to sit down at a table in the Quad-Cities today or Saturday to talk with fellow Quad-Citizens about ways to help our region grow.
The community leaders who organized Quad-Cities Big Table, a two-day initiative, have the goal of bringing 5,000 people to 500 tables throughout the community for conversations about the future of the area. The hope is to draw residents from different age groups, backgrounds and neighborhoods.
The initiative was organized by Q2030, a group focused on transforming the Quad-City region into a globally recognized location by 2030 through the growth of talent, jobs, and economic opportunities.
People who volunteered to be table hosts were asked to invite 10 to 12 people to a discussion at a time and location of their choice, or to one of the public partner locations. Food and drink are optional.
After the conversations are finished, participants will be asked to fill out a survey. Answers will be published in a community report including highlights of what was discussed, responses, and what is being learned as a result.
Check out tweets from the tables at #QCBigTable. And be sure to follow the conversation at qctimes.com.
3. Home filled with adults and children struck by gunfire
Davenport police are looking for whoever stood in the backyard of a home at 407 E. 14th St. on Thursday afternoon and fired gunshots into a home at 328 E. 14th Street that was occupied by both adults and children.
The house was struck at least once, with a bullet piercing the front façade of the home. Police located that bullet inside the home.
Police were called to the area of East 14th and Iowa streets at 4:57 p.m. for a report of multiple shots being fired from the backyard of a house on the southeast corner of East 14th and Iowa streets. The shooter or shooters were aiming at a home on the northwest corner of East 14th and Iowa streets.
The shooter or shooters then fled the scene. Read more.
4. Mini-cities on the Mississippi
It's impossible to get a decent eyeful, driving over the Interstate 74 bridge. From the water, though, the massive bridge-construction zone looks like two miniature cities sprang up over winter.
With the pleasure-boating season finally upon us, many Quad-Citians will have access to a spectacle that isn't available to motorists. But gawking should be left to passengers.
Those aboard the Moline-based Celebration Belle for its first cruises of the season could plainly see that navigating the Mississippi River near the I-74 Bridge requires the full attention of boat captains more than ever.
Small boats and commercial vessels have long shared the river, passing effortlessly in the ample channel. But the channel has changed — flanked by barges, platforms, cranes, workers and taxi-like small boats that run regularly between the two construction zones.
The steps being taken to warn boaters about new dangers on the river and the public's sustained interest in the bridge project are the focus of Sunday's Big Story. Check out the complete story online at qctimes.com later today.
5. RAGBRAI will end at Marquette Park
RAGBRAI riders on July 28 will dip their bike tires in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat landing in Davenport.
Scenes from the Quad-City Times BIX7 & RAGBRAI in Davenport, Iowa Saturday July 30, 2011.
The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa ended at the same location in 2011. From there, riders will be directed to a post-ride party at the nearby LeClaire Park.
The ride begins July 22 at the Missouri River in Onawa and stops overnight in Dennison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney and Iowa City. At 428 miles, it has been labeled the seventh shortest RAGBRAI in history. Cyclists this year also face 12,576 feet of climb, making this the fourth flattest route on record. Read more.
6. Sunday is Earth Day
First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day is an annual worldwide event held to demonstrate support for environmental protection.
Earth Day is observed each year on April 22. Here's a look back at some Earth Day celebrations, going back to the very first Earth Day in 1970.
Before 1970, a factory could spew black clouds of toxic into the air or dump tons of toxic waste into a nearby stream, and it was all perfectly legal.
Back then there was no EPA, no Clean Air Act or Clean Water Act — no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect the environment.
In spring 1970, U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin created Earth Day as a way to force this issue onto the national agenda.
Twenty million Americans demonstrated in different U.S. cities, resulting in December of that year, in the creation of a federal agency to tackle environmental issues — the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Live on Mother Earth!
10 facts about Earth Day
The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970
2000 marked the celebration of International Earth Day
The first Earth Day was celebrated by 20 million Americans
The significance of April 22
Nearly 200 countries celebrate internationally
Earth Day helped motivate the creation of the EPA
Earth Day helped create more than the EPA
Last year, NASA compiled a "Global Selfie"
By the numbers — Millions of donations and more
Join the movement and take action
6 PLUS 1: Homeowner finds naked intruder in her tub, eating Cheetos
Here's one from the "Stupid Crook Department."
Police in Louisiana say a woman came home to discover a naked stranger in her tub, eating her Cheetos while taking a bath.
Police say 29-year-old Evelyn Washington was arrested on burglary and property damage charges.
News reports state a responding officer found "a full tub of water and a plate of food along with half-eaten Cheetos belonging to the victim on the toilet next to the tub."
Washington told the homeowner and police that an unknown male had told her to break into the house. Police found a tall ice chest under a broken window.
It's unclear if she has a lawyer. Sorry, no photos available.