A good Friday to all. Say goodbye to yesterday's mild weather. Things will be much more blustery today and Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Q-C forecast in the nutshell — yuck
Our day begins with partly cloudy skies with an east wind between 10 to 15 mph gusting to around 25 mph. As the sun rises we'll see mostly sunny skies becoming mostly cloudy. It will be blustery and colder with a high in the mid 40s. East winds will gust up to 30 mph.
According to a NWS hazardous weather outlook for the Q-C metro area, rain will spread over the area this afternoon and this evening. Later this evening the rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and snow mainly north of Interstate 80. Freezing rain may result in ice accumulations of less than one inch over portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois. While some slick spots will be possible on untreated roadways and bridges, ice accumulations are expected to be limited to vegetation and elevated surfaces. Light freezing rain and snow is expected to end over the region by mid morning Saturday.
Folks in Clinton, Jackson, Whiteside and Carroll counties in the north are under a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. The ice will result in difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
In the Q-C proper, we an expect rain in the evening, then light rain with freezing rain possibly mixed and sleet after midnight with ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation 90 percent. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s with winds gusting around 25 mph.
Skies will be cloudy with a chance of light rain and snow possibly mixed with freezing rain on Saturday morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of light rain in the afternoon. The high will be in the mid 40s. The overnight low will be in the upper 20s. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 50s and a low in the lower 30s
St. Patrick's Day weather highlights
• 49 degrees — normal high
• 30 degrees — normal low
• 81 degrees — record high set in 2012
• 0 degrees — record low set in 1902
• 4.3 inches — largest snowfall set in 1984
2. We love a parade
If you're looking for the official kick-off to celebrating St. Patrick's Day, which falls on Saturday, then look no further than the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade. The nation's only bistate St. Patrick's parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and travels through downtown Rock Island, across the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge to W. Third Street, east through downtown Davenport, ending at the RiverCenter, which will host the post-parade bash 1-4 p.m. For more info, visit stpatsqc.com.
3. Residents share their visions of Rockingham corridor's future
Rod Conner, 64, has spent his whole life in the west end of Davenport along the Rockingham Road corridor. And since his childhood, Conner said Thursday night, he has watched the corridor die.
“When I was a kid, we had three grocery stores, including an Eagle store, a thriving candy store, two drug stores,” Conner said. “Aldi used to be here in the west end.”
But all those businesses are gone, he said.
Conner was one of about 70 people who attended a city-led meeting Thursday at the Roosevelt Community Center that focused on the visions residents have for the corridor's future. Read more.
4. Davenport man shot by officer says he was run over by squad car
A Davenport man alleges he was run over by a police cruiser Tuesday after pulling a gun on a Davenport police officer and getting shot in the ankle.
John M. Hess, 42, was booked Thursday into the Scott County Jail on multiple charges, including going armed with intent, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft, after the incident involving Officer Brandon Askew.
“I pulled the gun, the officer had every right to shoot me,” Hess said in a phone interview Wednesday from Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he was recovering. “I’m just glad he didn’t shoot me at center mass. He shot me in the foot. At least I’m not dead. At least the car didn’t kill me.”
“He shot me. I dropped the gun, hit the ground and the front tire ran over me," he said. "I tried to roll out from underneath the car and realized I couldn’t move and I had just about enough time to go, ‘oh s***,’ here comes the back tire.” Read more.
5. Road closure in Clinton
The city of Clinton reports that due to work being done by Alliant Energy, Roosevelt Street will be closed between 9th and 10th Avenues North, and between 12th and 14th Avenues North. The road closure begin at 7 .a.m.today and will last through 5 p.m., Saturday.
6. Recognize these faces? They're suspects in thefts from ATMs
The Moline Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured individuals.
On March 11 these suspects used several Quad-City area ATMs in a credit card scheme resulting in a significant loss of money.
These suspects were observed driving a dark colored Hyundai SUV, a white Ford Edge and a dark colored 4-door sedan type vehicle.
These suspects will spend an excessive amount of time at the ATMS while committing the fraudulent transactions, police say.
These suspects may not be from the Quad City area so please share these photographs.
If you observe suspicious activity at local ATMs, please contact your local police department and if you can safely do so, write down as much of the vehicle information as possible.
Any one with information about these suspects are asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
6 plus 1: Girl Scouts cookie sale ends this weekend
Calling all fans of Girl Scout cookies. This weekend will be the last opportunity to purchase Girl Scout Cookies before 2019 as sales officially end on Sunday.
Visit www.GirlScoutCookies.org to find where girls will be selling cookies near you.
The tradition of Girl Scouts selling cookies has been around for more than 100 years. Proceeds from your purchase stay local and help ensure quality, local programming for girls and support for volunteers.