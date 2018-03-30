A good Friday to all. Rain and falling temps are on tap for the Quad-Cities through the weekend. Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Gradually clearing today
It will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 50 degrees. North winds between 5 to 10 mph will become westerly in the afternoon.
Tonight rain is likely after 4 a.m. with a low around 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday rain is likely before 10 a.m. It will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 51 degrees. South winds between 20 to 25 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and blustery with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
2. Davenport school chief asks to use reserve funds to add security jobs
A school shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida, last month has prompted Davenport Community School District Art Tate to take a hard look at school security and safety in the district.
“Our buildings are ready or are getting ready, we’ve been hardening them for years,” Tate said. That includes installing locks on classroom doors, cameras throughout the district and alarms, among other things.
Now, Tate wants to add more personnel, such as district-level security and safety specialist, more school resource officers and security guards, and a permanent mental health coordinator, to increase security and minimize the threat of violence within schools. He estimated the proposed positions will cost $1.5 million.
To do that, he’s turning to the state Legislature.
Tate has appealed to local legislators to give him the spending authority to use some of the district’s reserve fund — which is in excess of $30 million — to add the proposed personnel. Read more.
3. Davenport cop's use of force was 'reasonable' in shooting
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has determined a Davenport police officer acted properly when he shot a Davenport man in the ankle earlier this month.Walton found Officer Brandon Askew's use of force “reasonable under the circumstances.” Askew shot John Michael Hess on March 13, after Hess pointed a gun at him.
Askew “believed it was necessary to resist a like force or threat to avoid injury or death to himself or others,” the county’s top prosecutor said Thursday. “His actions may have saved the life of a woman who had an order of protection against Hess. Hess admits he pointed a handgun at the officer and expected to be shot.” Read more.
4. Stern takes medical cannabis dispute to Iowa Supreme Court
In a last-resort plea to operate a medical cannabidiol dispensary in Iowa, a Quad-City company is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.
Attorneys representing Nature's Treatment of Iowa filed legal action Thursday, a day after a Polk County District Court judge denied the firm's injunction, which sought to stop the state from issuing a Seattle company a license for a Davenport dispensary.
Nature’s Treatment of Iowa, backed by Matt Stern, applied in early March to build a site in Eldridge, but Iowa Department of Public Health officials ruled out its application — before scoring it — during the technical review stage. The company failed to show it had begun the registration process with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, “a minimum eligibility requirement,” said Sarah Reisetter, the deputy health director. Read more.
5. Black Hawk, teachers agree on contract
Black Hawk College and the IFT Local 1836 announced Thursday afternoon that there is a tentative contract agreement between them.College administrators and the union, comprised of about 160 full-time faculty and staff from both campuses, have been negotiating for about a year. The union's previous contract expired during the summer.
Earlier this week, the union announced it planned to strike Monday if an agreement was not reached.
Both sides confirmed the possible agreement was reached and that the strike deadline had been suspended. Read more.
6. Business as usual today for garbage collection in Rock Island
The city of Rock Island reports that refuse and recycling collection will be on the normal collection schedule today.
The Drop-Off Center at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.
Rock Island city offices will be open today.
Photo gallery of the day: Colorful doors
Adding a splash of color to your front door is the perfect way to separate your home from the rest of the houses in your neighborhood.
For years, designers have suggested to homeowners that they install brightly colored front doors as a relatively easy way to set off their homes, to make them "pop" along streets of much-the-same.
Here and there throughout the Quad-Cities, homeowners are taking that advice.
Red is perhaps the most popular choice, but other colors are showing up too.
Enjoy the following images of some brightly colored house doors spotted in the Q-C.
If you have a brightly colored door that you'd like to share, please send a photo to agaul@qctimes.com.