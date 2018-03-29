Demolition on the former St. Luke's Hospital at the corner of 8th and Main streets in Davenport in this file photo. When the hospital moved, the building became apartments until 2007 when it was vacated. Palmer College of Chiropractic plans to tear down several historic buildings near campus as part of a $50 million campus improvement plan.
A good Thursday to all. Another cloudy-turning-sunny day with temps in the lower 50s. But hang on, the Easter Bunny could be bringing more than just eggs on Sunday as temperatures drop into the 30s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Cloudy then mostly sunny
Today will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. There is a 50 percent chance of rain overnight with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday will see a 50 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
2. Palmer plan wins final OK from Davenport council
Palmer College of Chiropractic can move forward with plans to improve and expand its campus after the Davenport City Council gave the final unanimous vote Wednesday night on the school’s planned institutional district ordinance.
The ordinance rezones 37.63 acres in which Palmer will invest, over about 10 years, an estimated $50 million, adding educational and recreational facilities as well as student housing.
Several members of the public spoke before the council’s vote about the need for affordable housing, as well as how many people could end up being displaced as a result of the PID. At least one person asked that the council delay the vote. Read more.
3. Apartments, roof-top pool begin to take shape
Of all the warehouse-to-apartment conversions undertaken in Davenport in the past 15 years, the Gordon Van-Tine Commons boasts a first: a roof-top swimming pool.
Construction is progressing in the Gordon-Van Tine Lofts, a $32 million historic renovation on the downtown Davenports eastern edge.
Five months into construction, the pool and 113 apartments that will be created in two former Gordon-Van Tine Co. buildings are taking shape, with completion of the first units expected by Jan. 1.
The $32 million historic renovation just east of the downtown core is an undertaking of Y&J Properties, a partnership of Manoj and Manisha Baheti, Levi Ritche, Tom Piehl and Joe Erenberger.
The pool on the fifth floor of the bigger of the two buildings is expected to be a definite draw, surrounded by a deck offering panoramic views, including the Mississippi River, Arsenal Island and Davenport. Read more.
4. Davenport man arrested after high-speed chase with children in car
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday night after a high-speed chase with three children, ages 11, 6, and 1, inside the car.
Queshan Terrell Harris, 22, last known address in the 1400 block of Harrison Street, faces charges of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Read more.
5. Ask the Times: Any shred days coming up?
A Quad-City Times reader asks our "answer man" Roy Booker about upcoming shred events. Booker gets the answer to that question, plus has more in his follow-up file about free computer classes for those without computer skills. Read more.
6. Looking for a job? Today's job fair might have the answer
Visit more than 80 employers today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 2018 Job Fair at Black Hawk College.
The job fair will be at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the gym of Building 3. Job seekers should park in Lot 4 north of 34th Avenue. There will be a shuttle from Lot 4 to Building 3.