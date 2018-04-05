A good Thursday to all. A chill remains in the air. And that chill is not leaving any time soon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Slight chance of snow today
There's a a slight chance of snow this morning with rain possible in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. Northwest winds will gusts as high as 30 mph.
2. Police arrest suspected Davenport gang member after raid
A Davenport man police have identified as a Lowrider street gang member has been arrested after authorities raided his home. Arnoldo Moises Herrera, 24, faces charges of criminal gang participation, a Class D felony; carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
Between 6 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Bettendorf Police Department's Emergency Response Unit, and the Scott County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Team executed search warrants at six locations throughout Davenport.
Police said the search warrants were related to ongoing criminal investigations related to gun crimes, arson and other felonies. Read more.
3. Davenport officials, staff told to 'avoid contact' with former fire chief
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel has told city employees and elected officials to avoid contact with former Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn while the city remains in litigation with Washburn over her job status. Spiegel and City Attorney Tom Warner sent a memo this week to all city employees and elected officials. Read more.
4. Democrats target Iowa governor in trade conflict
The Trump administration's widening trade conflict with China is prompting a raft of criticism from Iowa Democrats, who say the fallout will hurt the state's economy. And increasingly, they've been turning the spotlight on Gov. Kim Reynolds.
On Wednesday, China said it plans to levy import duties on a range of new products, including soybeans, which would be a blow to Iowa. The state is the second largest producer of soybeans in the country.
China already had announced duties on pork products and ethanol earlier in the week. Read more.
5. No Arconic eaglet this year, but Liberty and Justice have a visitor
Liberty and Justice, the bald eagles nesting on Arconic property, may be getting visits from at least one of their older offspring.
The pair have been raising eaglets since 2009 in a tree on property owned by Arconic (formerly Alcoa). They have raised 14 so far, but are not expected to have any this year now that their single egg is no longer visible in the nest and overdue to hatch.
During the last few days eagle camera watchers have been posting on Facebook captured images and videos of two juvenile eagles seen in the nest. One — its head spotted heavily with the white feathers of an adult — spent time in the nest with an adult eagle a poster identified as Liberty. Some have suggested the young bird is one of the pair's offspring. Read more.
6. I-80 bridge lane closure begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the right eastbound lane of Interstate 80 on the Mississippi River Bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, weather permitting.
The closure is necessary so that crews can perform maintenance on the bridge. The work had been previously scheduled to be done earlier this week.
Drivers should slow down and use extreme caution while driving through the work zone.