A good Monday to all. While the calendar says April and Spring, your Quad-City area weather forecast is anything but. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. High today in low 40s
Today we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. Rain is likely overnight with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night will see a chance of rain and snow throughout the night. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. It will be blustery with a northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
2. Lane closures on Stanley Talbot (Centennial) Bridge this week
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that there will be a series of lane closures this week on the Stanley Talbot (Centennial) Bridge.
• Southbound lane closures are set to begin at 8 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m., today and Tuesday. Crews will be performing bridge maintenance.
• Intermittent lane closures for both the northbound and southbound driving lanes will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Wednesday through Friday.
3. Traffic alerts for I-74 users in Moline
• Drivers using Interstate 74 to get from Iowa to Illinois will notice a change beginning today. The off ramp to River Drive will be closed beginning this week through early May.
The detour: Drivers will be detoured to the 7th Avenue exit to northbound 19th Street to get back on River Drive.
• Beginning this week, 19th Street will be closed from 12th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities. This closure will continue throughout the 2018 construction season.
The northbound detour: Drivers will be directed to westbound I-74 to the 7th Avenue exit to northbound 19th Street.
The southbound detour: Drivers will be directed to eastbound I-74 to the Avenue of the Cities exit to southbound 19th Street.
4. Work begins today on Middle Road in Bettendorf
From the City of Bettendorf: Beginning today and continuing through July, Middle Road will be under construction between Kimberly Road and 18th Street. The work will involved full-depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction. Construction will be phased in two stages.
The first stage will close the two westbound lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound lanes.
The second stage will close the two eastbound lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound lanes.
The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
5. Davenport road work update
The city of Davenport reports that beginning today the eastbound lane of West 65th Street at Western Avenue and the southbound lane on Western Avenue at West 65th Street will be closed for road reconstruction and sewer repairs.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on 65th Street will alternate in the westbound lane. Traffic on Western will be head-to-head traffic in the northbound lane. Once work is completed in the eastbound lane of West 65th Street, work and traffic control will move to the westbound lane. Work is scheduled to be completed by April 20.
Also:
• The northbound lane of Marquette Street between 3rd and 4th streets remains closed for underground utility work and light pole improvements. Work is estimated to be completed by Friday.
• Work continues on Brady Street, East 53rd Street, Federal Street, River Drive, Rockingham Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
And beginning April 10:
• Division Street will be closed just north of 76th Street and just south of Slopertown Road to install an intersection for truck traffic into Sterilite. This is the first of three traffic improvement projects that will be completed in the area this year.
The first project, adjacent to the Soccer Complex, will install turn lanes. The Soccer Complex will remain accessible just south of the construction zone. Work on the intersection improvement is estimated to be completed mid-June, depending on weather and sub-surface conditions.
Following completion of the turn lanes on Division, a second project will install turn lanes into Sterlite from the north on Slopertown Road.
The third project will improve the intersection of Slopertown Road and Division Street by adding 3 additional lanes of traffic for turning and traffic purposes.
Follow the signed detour while this project is under construction.
6. Tattoo shop owner will remove hateful tattoos for free
On more occasions than he can count, clients who have walked into Robert Bader’s business to get a new tattoo have also told him about a tattoo they regret.
A name of an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend. A cartoon character that’s no longer their favorite. A phrase that’s misspelled.
Other ink isn’t as “low-level regrettable,” Bader said. He has met people with tattoos related to racism or hate speech or gang activity.
“Unfortunately, when you brand yourself, it stays with you,” Bader said. "These are people who think differently about the tattoo than when they got it. These are people that have changed." And they want their tattoos to change, too.
In a room near the back of his shop on Main Street in Dubuque, Bader will unveil Retrospect Tattoo Removal, equipped with laser tattoo removal technology, on Monday.
The business-within-a-business comes with a big mission: Bader plans to offer free removals for people with tattoos related to gangs, hate speech, racism or human trafficking. Read more.
Photo gallery of the day: Easter Egg Extravaganza
Kids ages 10 to 12 ran to collect plastic eggs with candy as well as other prizes during the Easter Egg Extravaganza at Bettendorf High School on Saturday. The event was sponsored by the City of Bettendorf, Bettendorf First Assembly Church and the Bettendorf School District.