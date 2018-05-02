A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at possible thunderstorms today and a revised crest for the Mississippi River. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain heading our way
The National Weather Service has a "Hazardous Weather Outlook" out for the Quad-City region. It states, "Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and through tonight ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Moderate instability is expected to allow some of the storms to reach severe levels late this afternoon and this evening.
"The main threats will be large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter and winds over 60 mph.
"The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a slight risk with the roughly southwestern half of the outlook area in an enhanced risk ...
"Thursday afternoon and evening: The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk for severe storms over much of the outlook area. The main risks will be several tornadoes, damaging winds up to 65 mph, and large hail up to golf ball size."
For the Quad-Cities proper, there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely with a thunderstorm possible after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. The low will be around 62 degrees.
Showers are likely and thunderstorms possible before 7 a.m. Thursday, then again after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. South wind will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The low will be around 57 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
2. Revised forecast raises Mississippi crest
The National Weather Service has revised its crest level for the Mississippi River as a flood warning continues until further notice for the river at Locks & Dam 15.
Earlier today the Mississippi was at 13.31 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is forecasted.
The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 16.3 feet on Tuesday morning.
At 13 feet water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.
At 13.5 feet water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and affects other sections in the same area. Water also affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.
At 15 feet water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.
At 16.0 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
3. Lots going on at the Main Street Landing
As Davenport begins implementing its River Vision plan with the building of the flex lot at Main Street Landing, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said that ideas and planning for the next phase promises many more exciting developments that will make the area a regional destination point.
The ideas for the not-so-distant future include an urban lounge and what Spiegel described as “The Playground.”
“We want everyone to love life,” Spiegel said. “We want to take people back to a simpler time of life when being outside in the fresh air and sunshine and hanging out with your friends was the cool thing to do." But the "Wow" factor is not going to be left out. Read more.
4. It's officially farmers market season: Where to go in the Q-C
Attention, farmers market lovers. This weekend, many area outdoor farmers markets will open for the season.
That includes the biggest market in town. The Freight House Farmers Market, which features dozens of food and arts vendors, food trucks and more, kicks off its outdoor season at 8 a.m. Saturday.
For the full list of farmers markets around the Quad-City region, read on.
5. New road closures, detours in Davenport, Bettendorf
Here's a couple of road projects to be alert to as you head out this morning.
• Birchwood Avenue: South Birchwood Avenue between Rockingham Road and Boise Avenue in Davenport will be closed beginning today to allow removal and replacement of pavement at the intersection of Birchwood and Rockingham. The curb lane of Rockingham Road will likely be closed in this area during construction, however two way traffic will be maintained. The contractor estimates this work will be completed by May 11. Other finish work on the Rockingham Road Reconstruction and Resurfacing project will continue through June.
• I-74 off ramp: Beginning today, the westbound Interstate 74 off-ramp to Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane & re-striped to accommodate pier construction. Drivers will have full access to Grant Street/U.S.67.
• In Davenport, the right northbound lane of Division Street just north of 4th Street, and the right westbound lane of 4th Street at Division will be closed for stormwater intake and pipe repairs. The work is estimated to be completed by May 9. Travel delays are possible.
The work is being done in advance of full depth patching scheduled to take place on Division Street between 3rd and 4th Streets.
• River Drive in Moline remains closed from 23rd to 34th streets because of a water main break. Drivers are asked to follow the signed detours.
6. A salute to Sports
