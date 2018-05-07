A good Monday to all. Another great day is on tap for the Quad-Cities with a chance of showers returning later in the week. Meanwhile at the riverfront, the Mississippi continues to rise with an expected crest of 17.8 feet which means new road closures and detours.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Services.
1. Sunny and nice
Today will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday also will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers are likely along with possibly a thunderstorm Tuesday night. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. The overnight low will be around 56 degrees.
2. Mississippi crest now at 17.8 feet
A NWS flood warning remains in effect all along the Mississippi River in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. It remains in effect until further notice.
Early this morning the Mississippi was at 16.14 feet at Locks & Dam 15 in Rock Island. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring.
The river is expected to rise to 17.8 feet Friday morning then begin falling.
At 17.5 feet, Water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
Beginning this morning at 9 a.m. River Drive between Iowa and Perry streets will close for the installation of a flood barrier. Additional lane reductions will be placed in various low points along River Drive as the water level rises. The detour for eastbound River Drive between Iowa and Perry is Division Street to 3rd Street, to River Drive. The westbound detour is 4th Street to Division Street, to Rockingham Road, to River Drive.
Rising floodwaters have forced the closure of several other streets in the Davenport.
Here's the latest list:
• S. Concord Street is closed between Utah Avenue and River Drive.
• Wapello and Miller avenues are closed between Railroad Avenue and S. Concord Street.
• Beiderbecke Drive will fully close sometime today.
• Gaines Street is closed south of River Drive.
• Perry Street, Pershing Avenue and Iowa Street will be closed south of 2nd Street.
• Credit Island is closed.
3. Expect delays at Kimberly/Division
There will be lane reductions on Kimberly Road near Division Street beginning today for Iowa Department of Transportation full-depth patching. All work in the area is expected to be completed by May 28.
Initial work will close the left eastbound lane of Kimberly Road on each side of the Division Street intersection. When that is completed, work will switch to the right eastbound lane. This phase is expected to be completed by Friday.
Following work in the eastbound lanes, work will start on each side of Division Street intersection in the westbound lanes.
Be alert to changing traffic patterns and expect travel delays.
Also,
• The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline bridge will have single-lane closures Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• The American Discovery Trail Bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
4. How much do you know about Salute to Sports?
It all began modestly enough in 1982 as a little high school sports banquet. It was called the Quad-City Times High School Sports Banquet.
The Quad-City Times will be revealing two athlete of the year finalists each day for the next 12 days leading up to the May 7 Salute to Sports…
Area high school athletes are honored during the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports event in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday May 3, 2017.
Through the years, it grew in stature, added more elements, was renamed the Salute to Sports and became a Quad-Cities institution.
It will be held for the 37th time Monday at Bettendorf High School’s performing arts center.
It will be a history-making event for a few reasons. It is being held on a Monday for the first time in 33 years. It has been held on Wednesdays since 1985. For the first time, two sisters will be onstage side by side as finalists for the high school athlete of the year award. A coach will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame right down the hall from a wrestling room that is named after him.
As with almost all of the first 36 Salutes, it will be a night to remember.
But how much do you really know about the event? Take this little quiz about an event that has been part of the local sports scene for nearly 40 decades. Read more.
5. 1 transported to hospital after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Davenport
Police were investigating a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting Sunday night after one person was transported to the hospital with unknown gunshot injuries. The shooting happened at 6:47 p.m. on the 200 block of Sturdevant Street, where glass lay in the street from a car window. No casings had been found as of 7:30 p.m. No details about the incident were available late Sunday.
• Update: Victim of Friday shooting named
Davenport police have identified the woman who died in a shooting early Friday as Destiny Orr-Clark, 19.
Police were called at 12:33 a.m. to the 900 block of East 36th Street for a report of shots fired. They found Orr-Clark at the scene, and transported her to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
As of Friday, Davenport police have responded to 81 confirmed shootings. Orr-Clark's death is at least the third homicide to be investigated in the city this year.
6. New sports complex delivers 'wow' factor
The JP Sports’ Gold Glove Classic that ended Sunday at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf, was more than a hit. It was a landmark moment for the Quad-Cities and the new facility, also known as the BettPlex.
Sunday was the final day for the competition that involved 120 youth teams, with players ages 8-14. John Pieritz, of Moline, who owns JP Sports, couldn’t have been more pleased. And judging from the smiles of players, parents and coaches, the facility's "wow factor" was contagious.
Developer Doug Kratz had a vision, Pieritz said. “It set the bar high."
“Our big thing is finding the best facilities in the Midwest and the country,” Pieritz said. “It’s going to be tough to top this.”
Over the weekend, from 10-12,000 people packed the complex. Pieritz said the complex will not only drive tourism, but also development in the area: For example, Choice Hotels International, Inc., has signed an agreement with Frontier Hospitality Group to develop a Cambria hotel at the intersection of Middle Road and Forest Grove Road. Read more.
