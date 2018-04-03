A good Tuesday to all. Patchy fog, drizzle and maybe even a little snow. It's all in the mix for today. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Drizzle and cold
Be alert to patchy fog until late afternoon. There's a chance of light rain possibly mixed with drizzle early in the morning then light rain in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of rain is near 100 percent.
Today's high will be around 40 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will shift to the north gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight will be blustery and colder. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain possibly mixed with snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
The low will be in the lower 20s. Northwest winds will gust to around 30 mph.
Wednesday will be blustery and mostly sunny with a high in the mid 30s and low in the mid 20s.
Want to be a weather spotter?
Ever thought about being a weather spotter for the National Weather Service? Here's your chance.
The NWS will conduct storm spotter training this week in Macomb, Ill., Davenport and Roseville, Ill.
Spotter training will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the Davenport Library Eastern Avenue Branch. Click here for more details.
2. I-80 bridge lane closure today
The eastbound driving lane of Interstate 80 on the Mississippi River Bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., today, so that crews can perform bridge maintenance.
3. Don't forget lane closures on Centennial this week
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that there will be a series of lane closures this week on the Stanley Talbot (Centennial) Bridge.
• Southbound lane closures are set to begin at 8 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. Crews will be performing bridge maintenance.
• Intermittent lane closures for both the northbound and southbound driving lanes will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Wednesday through Friday.
4. Villanova's 6th man breaks out in starring role vs Michigan
Donte DiVincenzo's biggest contribution to Villanova's 2016 national championship was made at practice, often playing the role of the opponents' best player.
The Michael Jordan of Delaware, as his teammates call him, has come a long way from a redshirt freshman season that was frustrating at times, but probably helped set the stage for a bigger role toward Villanova's next national championship.
DiVincenzo was the breakout star of the NCAA Tournament title game Monday night, scoring a career-high 31 points against Michigan in a 79-62 victory that gave the Wildcats two titles in three seasons. Read more.
5. Neighbors still oppose Kwik Star project
The Bettendorf City Council will decide tonight whether to approve plans for a Kwik Star gasoline station/convenience store that some area neighbors have opposed.
At the committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday afternoon, council members more details about the plan proposed for 3510 and 3514 Belmont Road.
The city planning and zoning commission unanimously approved the development March 21 and also has the approval of the city's community development staff.
Plans call for a 10,000-square-foot building with two, single-bay car washes to be located on the northwest corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads. If the council approves, construction could begin soon, city officials said.
But the proposal has come with much opposition from neighbors in the area of Maple Glen Drive who have concerns about traffic flow in the area. Maple Glen Drive is a horseshoe-shaped road that is reached by two entrances that intersect with Devils Glen Road, with the northern entrance to the area being located just north of Belmont Road. Read more.
6. Davenport man charged with burglary, criminal mischief
ICYMI, from yesterday: A Davenport man was arrested early Monday after police say he assaulted a man after trying to get into his home.
Tyler Dean Hoyt, 30, last known address in the 4100 block of West Rusholme Street, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Monday at $25,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing April 12.
Davenport police responded at 12:52 a.m. to the 2000 block of Washington Street for a report of a burglary.
Police say Hoyt knocked on the door of the home and began punching the man who answered the door. The man defended himself in the entry way and porch, locked the door and went back inside the living room. Hoyt began kicking the door and tried to enter the house again and broke a window. Police estimated the damage at $1,350.
Court records show Hoyt was arrested earlier this year on charges of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to obey a stop sign from a hit-and-run accident Jan. 18.
He was released on his own recognizance in that case and has a pretrial conference Wednesday, according to court records.
Gallery of the day: The Delta Queen in the Q-C
For decades the Delta Queen plyed the waters of the Mississippi River passing through the Quad-Cities several times each year. Music from the boat's calliope would signal that the "Queen" was in town. Here's a look back at the Delta Queen.